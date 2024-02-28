The NFL Combine gets underway later this week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and while running back might not be at the top of mind for most Kansas City Chiefs fans, there is an argument to be made that general manager Brett Veach, and his team should address their running back room sooner rather than later.

Both Jerrick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are set to become free agents. And while Pacheco is a hard runner, he is not always a powerful one, and it would not hurt for the Chiefs to look at bringing in a guy for short-yardage situations that can move the pile. Pacheco dealt with injuries last season that caused him to miss time, so a fresh body in the running back room couldn't hurt.

Here are some guys the Chiefs might be keeping an eye on in Indianapolis this weekend (the running backs take the field on Saturday):

Jaylen Wright | School: Tenesesse | HT/WT: 5'10" 210 lbs. | Class: Junior

The name of the game for the former Tennesee Volunteer is speed. He might be the fastest player in this draft. Regardless of what he runs on Saturday, when you turn on the tape, the guy's wheels pop off the screen. He's not just a straight-line runner either; his hips are smooth, and he changes direction without gearing down, making him a nightmare to tackle in the open field.

If he gets past the first line of defense, he is a threat to take it to the house every time. He's not the shiftiest back, but with his game-breaking speed, he doesn't have to be. He uses his spin move to great effect and does a good job pinballing off defenders to keep the run alive. Wright is also a pretty good pass blocker, which allows him to stay on the field regardless of the down and distance.

Round prediction: Second round

Positional fit: Three-down back

Chiefs fit: Excellent

Trey Benson | School: Florida State | HT/WT: 6'1" 223 lbs. | Class: Junior

Teams will be very interested to get their doctor's eyes on Benson's knee. Prior to becoming the Seminoles feature back in 2022, Benson suffered a horrible knee injury while playing for Oregon, where he tore his ACL, MCL, both his lateral and medial meniscus and his gracilis tendon (hamstring). To his credit, he rehabilitated his leg and returned as strong as ever, carrying the ball over 300 times over the last two seasons for 1899 yards and 24 touchdowns. But still, teams are going to want to get their medical team's seal of approval prior to turning in his name on a draft card.

But Benson offers an ideal mix of size and speed, with good vision and the ability to break tackles. A traditional lead back in every sense of the word, he has little trouble banging through defenders in short-yardage situations. He is also a plus-pass blocker.

Round prediction: Second round

Positional fit: Three-down back

Chiefs fit: Very good

Marshawn Lloyd | School: USC | HT/WT: 5'9" 210 lbs. | Class: Junior

I saw one draft analyst compare Marshawn Lloyd's agility and ability to fake out defenders to teleporting to another part of the field. I can't think of a better description of his running style. Lloyd might be the most elusive runner in this draft — he navigates traffic with impeccable vision, utilizing his ability to cut on a dime to keep the play alive.

He played in a pass-first offense at USC but made the most of limited opportunities, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Given his ability in the open field and the team he played for, it's a little frustrating he was not targeted more in the passing game, compiling only 13 receptions in 2023 — but even then, he averaged an eye-popping 17.3 yards per reception.

Round prediction: Third round

Positional fit: Early-down back

Chiefs fit: Very good

Bucky Irving | School: Oregon | HT/WT: 5'10" 195 lbs. | Class: Junior

Irving was the perfect compliment to the Ducks' high-flying offense in 2023. He's not the biggest guy, but he does a good job of turning his body to prevent defenders from getting a clean hit on him. Like Lloyd, he is dangerous with the ball in his hand and can break ankles in his own right.

Unlike a lot of top running backs in the draft, Irving was featured in the Ducks' passing game, catching 52 receptions for 413 yards. In total, he amassed almost 1600 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Due to his size, he struggles in pass protection, which will limit his effectiveness to early downs in the NFL.

Round prediction: Third round

Positional fit: Early-down back

Chiefs fit: Good

Braelon Allen | School: WISC | HT/WT: 6'2" 245 lbs. | Class: Junior

If there is a battering ram in this draft, it's Braelon Allen. He is a one-cut runner who wants to put his head down and get upfield. He is as good as gold in short-yardage situations and is the type of player that by sheer genetics, leaves opposing defenders on the wrong end of collisions more times than not.

The key for him will be whether he can improve on his poor pass blocking and keep his weight down enough to have functional speed in the NFL. Despite all of this, he fills a need the Chiefs have, which is the ability to turn third-and-1 into a slam dunk and move the chains.

Round prediction: Fourth round

Positional fit: Short-yardage and change-of-pace back

Chiefs fit: Excellent

Who do you want the Chiefs to take in this draft? Let us know in the comments below.