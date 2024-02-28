How should the Chiefs replenish their defensive tackle room this offseason?

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, it’s not a secret that the team’s offense needs significant upgrades as it goes after a third consecutive NFL championship. We can expect the Chiefs to go after new wide receivers, get a new tight end to help reduce Travis Kelce’s workload and maybe even go after a new left tackle.

But right now, the Chiefs have only one defensive tackle under contract for the coming season; the team badly needs reinforcements on the defensive interior.

Let’s consider what the team could do.

Now on the roster: Neil Farrell

Kansas City traded for Farrell last August, surrendering a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire a former fourth-round pick with three years remaining on his contract. At the time, I thought the trade made sense. Farrell is more talented than an average sixth-round pick, giving the team a cost-controlled backup option for Derrick Nnadi.

But Farrell wasn’t able to make much of an impact in the regular season. He was active for just three games, playing only 41 defensive snaps. But after Nnadi was injured in the postseason, Farrell collected 21 snaps — including 16 in the Super Bowl. While it was a small sample, I thought he was solid as a run defender against the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering how thin Kansas City is at the position, Farrell is almost a lock to make the roster. At a minimum, he could still be the backup nose tackle — something the Chiefs didn’t necessarily have until Mike Pennel was signed to the practice squad in late October. He appeared in three regular-season games and all four postseason games.

Note: the Chiefs also have Matt Dickerson and Isaiah Buggs on future/reserve contracts. Either could make the roster as depth players.

The Chris Jones conversation

On the defensive interior, everything revolves around Kansas City’s two-time All-Pro. Now that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has had the franchise tag placed upon him, that’s no longer one of the Chiefs’ options for Jones. But whether or not the team gives him a long-term contract affects almost everything else. If he remains, Kansas City’s priorities at defensive tackle drastically change — but if he leaves, the team gets more financial flexibility while losing a major cog in its elite defense. Since the team currently has no players developing in-house to replace him, Jones holds a lot of negotiating leverage.

Still, my guess is that Jones will be back on a long-term deal. While last year’s negotiation with Jones was strange, I think that experience — plus the opportunity to win another championship — will move the two parties to a mutually-beneficial deal.

Other in-house free agents

Nnadi, Pennel and Tershawn Wharton are all free agents. None will be expensive to keep; any could probably be signed for contracts near the league minimum. While I want to see some new blood in this group, available cap space could make Kansas City bring a couple of these players back.

Free-agent options

If the team decides it needs a new veteran, here are some players I find intriguing:

Javon Kinlaw, DT, 26, 49ers

Daquan Jones, DT, 32, Buffalo Bills

Greg Gaines, DT, 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sebastian Joseph-Day, 29, 49ers

Jones, Gaines and Joseph-Day are all nose tackles — and Joseph-Day is the most traditional of them. While Gaines is smaller, he has superior length and pass-rushing skills. But the one to watch is Daquan Jones. The Bills have a lot of salary-cap issues, so it’s possible they can’t keep him. If he ends up on the market, Kansas City should go after him. As a nose tackle, Jones is a dominant pass rusher; when healthy, he transformed Buffalo’s pass rush. The Chiefs haven’t had a player like him since Dontari Poe was on the team — but even at 32, Jones could have a similar impact.

The one three-technique option I see is Kinlaw, whose career has had a rough beginning because of injuries and having other players in front of him on the depth chart. He is still, however, very athletic — and has raw traits. He needs a fresh start. I would love to see him working with Kansas City’s defensive line coach Joe Cullen. He’s a player the Chiefs could buy low and turn into a quality contributor.

One draft option: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

Jenkins has all the things the Chiefs have typically sought: a high football IQ, great effort, great athletic traits, experience in a quality program and some tangible upside.

The first thing that stands out about Jenkins is his athleticism. A long, lean player, he can use his length to control blocks. He’s super explosive — and can win on either shoulder. He shows flashes suggesting that with more physical development, he could use his speed and length to create more power.

As a run defender, Jenkins is already NFL-ready; it’s where his IQ is most apparent. His eyes are always in the right place — and he plays with great leverage and hand placement. This allows him to play in Michigan’s gap-and-a-half system without being heavy. Meanwhile, his length helps keep his chest clean — and rip through blocks by smaller players.

We shouldn’t expect Jenkins to immediately pop at the next level — particularly as a pass rusher, where he doesn’t have a consistent plan. But he has all the physical tools. Since he’s coming from a program that prepares him well for the NFL’s defensive schemes, Jenkins could fit with any team. If the wide receiver and offensive tackle boards don’t break the right way, I expect Jenkins will be on the Chiefs’ radar at the NFL Draft’s 32nd pick.