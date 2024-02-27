Andy Reid refuses to call the Chiefs a dynasty

You might call the Kansas City Chiefs a “dynasty,” and I might call the Kansas City Chiefs a “dynasty,” but you won’t hear the D-word slip past the whisker-broom mustachioed lips of head coach Andy Reid.

Speaking to reporters from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, Reid said that exalting teams and putting them on a dynastic pedestal is the media’s job.

“That’s up to you guys,” said Reid. “You just try to make sure you have the team put together and then try to go win that next game. And if you can keep it that simple... you stay on task and focused — and then, if you guys call it a dynasty. Hats off to you.”

There were a few moments in 2023 where the idea that the Chiefs would find a way to win back-to-back Super Bowls was called into question. During the middle of the season, the offense sputtered — and the Chiefs seemed determined to cut off their nose to spite their face.

Regardless of how bad things looked or got, Reid said that one thing the team never lacked was energy.

“It starts with Travis,” explained Reid. “He’s been there the longest, and he’s got phenomenal energy. So the guys feed off of that energy, along with Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. These are the leaders, the senior leaders.

“We’ve got young and old, but the older guys are the ones that really have built the foundation there — there’s great emotion. And we all felt honored to be in a situation where we made the playoffs. It was a great reward for the hard work of this long season.”

Coaching through the struggles came with a unique set of hurdles the Chiefs had to overcome. Reid said while they needed to clean up their mistakes, it was also important to be agile enough to coach around the errors.

“That’s kind of what we did this year — we had some drops and penalties early,” acknowledged Reid. “Those things hurt you. And so you’ve got to work around that, fix the problem, work around it, make sure that you still have opportunities to win the game.”

The Chiefs did this on offense by leaning on the running game more. It also helped that Kansas City boasted a historically good defense that could buy the offense time to grow and hit its stride.

As the Chiefs turn their attention to 2024 and their quest for a three-peat as Super Bowl Champions, all eyes will be on the prospects in Indianapolis this week.

“You always want to come in with a couple new things,” said Reid, referring to his offense at the beginning of each new season, “Wrinkles here and there.”

We’ll have to wait and see what shiny new weapon general manager Brett Veach selects this time around.