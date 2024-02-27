Andy Reid comments on Eric Bieniemy’s new role with UCLA

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid held his usual press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. It marked the first time Reid has spoken to media members since news broke that the Chiefs' former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was becoming the new associate head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA.

Bieniemy will be working under new Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster.

"I'm a big believer in Eric Bieniemy," said Reid. "Wherever he goes and whatever he does, he's going to be good at [it]. He did that at Washington (with the Commanders). He helped change a culture there that they'll build on. He's going to demand greatness out of you. He'll do the same thing at UCLA."

It was recently revealed that Bieniemy spoke to the Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that his former offensive coordinator's words of encouragement gave players on the team goosebumps.

With no head coach opportunity for Bienimey surfacing these past two offseasons, a collegiate program such as UCLA projects as a good place to land.

"He'll do a great job," added Reid. "He's in charge. It's hard when you're in charge of something to have to step back. He's got an opportunity here to do his thing on offense, and he knows the landscape. He's been at UCLA before (2003-05), and maybe he's a head coach at the college level.

"I thought he should be a head coach [in the NFL] — but if it doesn't happen, maybe he has that opportunity there to do it. But I'm a big fan."