2024 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

Starting on Monday, the country’s best college football prospects will be descending on Indianapolis.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 26 and will continue through Monday, March 4. Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.

Chiefs’ media availability

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.

Television coverage and results

NFL Network will have live coverage of this year’s on-field drills, beginning Thursday, February 29. All times are Arrowhead Time.

  • Thursday, February 29 (2 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers
  • Friday, March 1 (2 p.m.) Defensive backs and tight ends
  • Saturday, March 2 (Noon) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
  • Sunday, March 3 (Noon) Offensive linemen

You can monitor combine results by clicking here.

Participants

A total of 321 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.

Missouri

  • RB Cody Schrader
  • OL Javon Foster
  • DL Darius Robinson
  • LB Ty’Ron Hopper
  • DB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • DB Jaylon Carlies
  • DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
  • K Harrison Mevis

Kansas

  • OL Dominick Puni
  • DL Austin Booker

Kansas State

  • TE Ben Sinnott
  • OL Cooper Beebe
  • OL KT Leveston Jr.
  • LB Khalid Duke

Iowa

  • TE Erick All
  • DL Logan Lee
  • DB Cooper DeJean
  • P Tory Taylor

Iowa State

  • DB T.J. Tampa

Arkansas

  • OL Brady Latham
  • OL Beaux Limmer
  • DL Trajan Jeffcoat
  • DB Dwight McGlothern
  • K Cam Little

Oklahoma

  • OL Tyler Guyton
  • OL Andrew Raym
  • OL Walter Rouse

