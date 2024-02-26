2024 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 26 and will continue through Monday, March 4. Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.
Chiefs’ media availability
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.
Television coverage and results
NFL Network will have live coverage of this year’s on-field drills, beginning Thursday, February 29. All times are Arrowhead Time.
- Thursday, February 29 (2 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers
- Friday, March 1 (2 p.m.) Defensive backs and tight ends
- Saturday, March 2 (Noon) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
- Sunday, March 3 (Noon) Offensive linemen
You can monitor combine results by clicking here.
Participants
A total of 321 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.
Missouri
- RB Cody Schrader
- OL Javon Foster
- DL Darius Robinson
- LB Ty’Ron Hopper
- DB Kris Abrams-Draine
- DB Jaylon Carlies
- DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
- K Harrison Mevis
Kansas
- OL Dominick Puni
- DL Austin Booker
Kansas State
- TE Ben Sinnott
- OL Cooper Beebe
- OL KT Leveston Jr.
- LB Khalid Duke
Iowa
- TE Erick All
- DL Logan Lee
- DB Cooper DeJean
- P Tory Taylor
Iowa State
- DB T.J. Tampa
Arkansas
- OL Brady Latham
- OL Beaux Limmer
- DL Trajan Jeffcoat
- DB Dwight McGlothern
- K Cam Little
Oklahoma
- OL Tyler Guyton
- OL Andrew Raym
- OL Walter Rouse
Loading comments...