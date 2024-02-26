2024 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, February 26 and will continue through Monday, March 4. Player workouts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. Measured drills will include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press.

Chiefs’ media availability

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will speak right after Reid at about 11:15 a.m.

Television coverage and results

NFL Network will have live coverage of this year’s on-field drills, beginning Thursday, February 29. All times are Arrowhead Time.

Thursday, February 29 (2 p.m.) Defensive linemen and linebackers

Defensive linemen and linebackers Friday, March 1 (2 p.m.) Defensive backs and tight ends

Defensive backs and tight ends Saturday, March 2 (Noon) Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Sunday, March 3 (Noon) Offensive linemen

You can monitor combine results by clicking here.

Participants

A total of 321 college prospects have been invited to the Combine. Click here for a complete list.

Missouri

RB Cody Schrader

OL Javon Foster

DL Darius Robinson

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

DB Kris Abrams-Draine

DB Jaylon Carlies

DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

K Harrison Mevis

Kansas

OL Dominick Puni

DL Austin Booker

Kansas State

TE Ben Sinnott

OL Cooper Beebe

OL KT Leveston Jr.

LB Khalid Duke

Iowa

TE Erick All

DL Logan Lee

DB Cooper DeJean

P Tory Taylor

Iowa State

DB T.J. Tampa

Arkansas

OL Brady Latham

OL Beaux Limmer

DL Trajan Jeffcoat

DB Dwight McGlothern

K Cam Little

Oklahoma