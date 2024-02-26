Report: Andy Reid, Brett Veach should soon sign contract extensions

Despite rumblings of possible retirement during the final stretch of the 2023 regular season and playoffs, it does not sound like Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is ready to call it quits.

In fact, he could be signing an extension in the coming weeks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Retirement can wait: Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the #Chiefs and Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football. https://t.co/H6ShbNMHFG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2024

Pelissero added that those negotiations would include an extension for general manager Brett Veach. Following the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win of this run in 2019, both the 65-year-old Reid and the 46-year-old Veach signed extensions that would see them as Kansas City’s head coach and general manager through the 2025 NFL season.

In his notes for NFL.com, Pelissero says it’s believed that Reid ranks just inside the top 10 of highest-paid coaches, while Veach is currently believed to be among the lowest-paid GMs. After clinching three championships in five years, both should be due for a significant pay raise.

Joining Kansas City in 2013 after 14 years as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid is fourth all-time NFL history in career wins — and first among all active head coaches. Veach, who has been credited with discovering quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was promoted to the team’s general manager role shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft.