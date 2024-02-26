How the Chiefs should handle free agency at linebacker

After years of the position being a major weakness on the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, 2024 was the best they have ever had at the linebacker position.

Between Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill and Willie Gay Jr., the Chiefs had four starting-caliber linebackers on their team. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was able to find roles for all four players and put them in perfect spots.

Bolton remained the MIKE linebacker, but Tranquill could spell him with injury or when he got tired. Gay and Chenal were used as downhill linebackers, creating chaos with their physicality and speed. Tranquill did a bit of everything for the team but especially thrived in zone coverage or as a blitzer.

This offseason, there are some questions on how the Chiefs will build their linebacker room in 2024 since there is uncertainty with Tranquill and Gay's contracts.

The Chiefs will need to make some decisions at the position. But first, let's discuss the guys returning;

On the roster

2024 Chiefs linebackers under contract: Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Cam Jones

The Chiefs return two of their three starting linebackers from the past two years with Chenal and Bolton. Bolton is eligible to negotiate a contract extension this offseason, which I would expect to happen. Spagnuolo has always praised Bolton for his leadership, communication and football intelligence. Bolton has physical flaws as a player, but the Chiefs feel comfortable with him calling a diverse and expansive defense.

Before his wrist injury, I thought Bolton was comfortably playing the best football of his career. I would expect something in the $15-to-17 million average annual salary per year range.

Chenal's role in this defense feels so perfect for him; I'm not sure there's much expansion to it. His utility as a run defender and blitzer is perfect for him. His size and physicality allow the Chiefs to get into different fronts to utilize his advantages. However, I don't think tasking him with being a full-time off-ball linebacker is the best use of his skill set, so I hope the Chiefs don't ask him to do that. One thing I would like to see is Chenal maybe get some work rushing off the edge as a designated pass rusher.

In-house free agents

Free agents: Willie Gay Jr., Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Cole Christensen*, Jack Cochrane*

*exclusive rights free agent

The Chiefs do have two of their four best linebackers hitting the open market this offseason in Gay and Tranquill. While both were vital parts of this defense, I wouldn't expect them to keep both long-term. If they do sign Bolton to an extension, it doesn't necessarily make sense to have three linebackers on long-term extensions while still having Chenal for at least two more seasons.

So, who should the Chiefs keep?

If the choice is Gay, it's that his athleticism, speed and blitzing ability are too valuable for the style of defense the Chiefs run. His awareness and processing continue getting better every single year as the game slows down for him. He still has every high-end trait he had when drafted, but as the game slows down for him, he hopes to get even better.

If the choice is Tranquill, it's based on the fact that he was outstanding last season.

The fact Tranquill played eight games as the MIKE linebacker and the Chiefs didn't miss a beat defensively speaks to Tranquill's greatness. He's excellent in coverage, using his speed and range to take away throwing windows. His blitzing has been a consistent weapon for years, and he showed improved ability against the run. For the entirety of the season, Tranquill was the Chiefs' best linebacker. His overall versatility allows players like Gay and Chenal to play faster and be used in more simplified roles as downhill linebackers.

If it were my choice, I'd keep Tranquill, but I imagine he might not be cheap to keep around. I'd be very willing to pay Tranquill an eight-digit salary, but maybe the Chiefs aren't. I'd be surprised if Gay earns more money in free agency than Tranquill, so if Tranquill gets too expensive and you can keep Gay, I think that would still be adequate. I'd rather bet on the sure thing with Tranquill, but I am optimistic that Gay can continue getting better on his next deal. It's a good problem to have.

Free agent options

Depending on whether they bring back Gay or Tranquill — or both — the Chiefs probably aren't going to be active in the linebacker market in free agency, but in the scenario they have to replace them, here are some options on the table.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26 years old)

Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills (26 years old)

After a promising start to White's career, his past two seasons have taken a bit of a dive. He's been in and out of the doghouse for Todd Bowles' defense, including getting benched multiple times. By the playoffs, they were playing Justin Britt over White, using White only in their base defense. He would be an ideal buy-low candidate who would fit in this defense as a Gay replacement.

Dodson is less of a flier, as he played well for the Bills last year after starting for Matt Milano. In the Chiefs playoff game vs. the Bills, he was the only front-seven player to make a meaningful difference from him, even while nursing an injured shoulder. He plays incredibly fast and aggressive football, which suits the way the Chiefs like their linebackers to play. I think he could be a starter in the NFL.

One NFL Draft option: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Chiefs aren't likely to draft a linebacker in the top 75, but Cooper might make sense if they do. He's a long, wiry linebacker with high-end athletic traits. In college, he showed off a lot of ability as a blitzer, including playing defensive line at points. His processing speed and coverage ability will need more work, but he has a lot of physical tools that need development. He likely wouldn't be great immediately, similar to how Gay started his career. In the long term, Cooper might be an ideal bet to replace some of these linebackers in case the Chiefs don't keep them all.