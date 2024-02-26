Arrowheadlines: UCLA hires Eric Bieniemy as their new associate head coach

The latest

UCLA hires Eric Bieniemy: Ex-Chiefs, Commanders offensive coordinator joins Bruins as associate head coach/OC | CBS Sports

One of the most notable names in the NFL coaching carousel across the last few seasons, former Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a new home. Bieniemy will move back to the college ranks joining new UCLA coach DeShaun Foster’s staff as associate head coach/offensive coordinator. “This is a great opportunity for me to help support DeShaun as a new head coach, to work with him and for him as well,” Bieniemy told CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson and NFL writer Garrett Podell via text message. “I chose to fly under the radar during this hiring process, and my experience generated a lot of interest from a number of NFL teams prior to coming to this decision.” Bieniemy, who previously rose to prominence as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, said two NFL teams showed interest in him as an offensive coordinator early in the offseason hiring process. He also interviewed with the Commanders for their head-coaching vacancy and received a variety of other NFL offers ranging from associate head coach and running backs coach to senior offensive assistant.

First NFL 2024 Regular Season Win Totals Released | FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Win Total Projection The Chiefs win total is set at 10.5 games, with the OVER (-145) heavily favored — and for good reason. In Patrick Mahomes’ six seasons as a starter, the Chiefs have won at least 11 games in every season, with the team’s lowest win total coming last season (11-6). While Kansas City could see players like L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones walk in free agency, oddsmakers have Jones favored to return to KC this offseason. At the end of the day, as long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL. The fact that bettors can take this bet at 10.5 wins is a massive steal since Mahomes is 6-for-6 on hitting the OVER, and KC has won 11 or more games in nine of 11 seasons since Andy Reid took over as the team’s head coach.

Pro Bowl Quarterback: Star Receiver Should Join AFC Contender | Last Word on Sports

Fit With the Chiefs So, if Odell Beckham leaves the Ravens in free agency, would he be a good fit with the Chiefs? First and foremost, Kansas City has a clear need for some more playmakers. Travis Kelce found the Fountain of Youth for the Chiefs playoff run, but he looked like he was slowing down in the regular season. As for the receivers themselves, Rashee Rice looks like a legitimate playmaker, but the rest of the depth chart leaves a lot to be desired. Right now, the Chiefs have $28.28 million in available cap space, per Spotrac. While they could entertain trading for Tee Higgins, the fact of the matter is that this team is probably going to look for a more cost-effective receiver. With Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed both set to break the bank, the Chiefs might have to sign someone like Odell Beckham in free agency to be the third option in this passing attack.

Photos: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Party in Vegas with Fans After Super Bowl Win | Bleacher Report

Mahomes was also seen at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday night to celebrate a bachelor party, per John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This was the same location that Chiefs players celebrated in following their thrilling 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Meanwhile, Kelce was in Sydney, Australia prior to his flight to join his teammates in Las Vegas. The tight end was supporting his girlfriend, 14-time Grammy Award-winning musician Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour in person. Both Mahomes and Kelce certainly earned the right to celebrate, winning their third Super Bowl as a duo. They both played instrumental roles in Kansas City’s win over San Francisco. Kelce hauled in nine receptions for 93 yards against the 49ers, representing the highest marks of any receiver in the game.

1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Should Sign This Offseason | The 33rd Team

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS EDGE Jadeveon Clowney Jadeveon Clowney has bounced around the NFL during the past few years, but he’s still a productive pass rusher in the right defense. He feels like a perfect fit in Kansas City as a part-time player who can stop the run and get pressure on the quarterback. Clowney is used to taking one-year deals at this stage of his career, which is perfect for the Chiefs as they go for a third straight Super Bowl victory.

Funeral held for woman killed during Chiefs parade shooting | ESPN

Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass Saturday for a Kansas City-area DJ who was killed when she was shot during a celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Lisa Lopez-Galvan was one of about two dozen people who were shot when gunfire erupted Feb. 14 outside the city’s Union Station. She was 43. She was remembered during the 90-minute service as a loving wife and mother whose smile could light up a room and who saw each day as a chance for excitement and laughter. With her casket near the front of the Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, mourners — some wearing Chiefs jerseys — also heard a mariachi band play and sing. Along with her husband and young adult son, Lopez-Galvan had joined an estimated crowd of 1 million people for the parade and rally. As the festivities ended, a dispute over what authorities described as the belief that people in one group were staring at people in another group led to gunfire.

Top 10 best Kansas City Chiefs Kickers of all time | Betway Insider USA

Cairo Santos, 2014-2017 Current Bears K Cairo Santos was a standout in Kansas City from 2014-2017. The past Chiefs kicker made 89/105 kicks in Kansas City for a mark of 84.8%, the second-best mark in franchise history for any kicker with at least five FG attempts. The Brazilian-born Santos also went a perfect six for six on playoff field goal attempts. He likely would have remained the starter longer if not for an injury midway through the 2017 season. Santos joined the Bears once he got healthy and has bounced around the NFL ever since. Jan Stenerud, 1967-1979 The Norwegian-born Jan Stenerud was one of the first notable European stars in the NFL. While he only converted 65% of his field goals in Kansas City over a glistening 13-year stint, Stenerud was one of the top kickers of his generation. How so? Try this: in Kansas City, the Norwegian made 3 First-team All-Pro squads, 2 First-team All-AFL teams, 4 Pro Bowls, was a 2x AFL All-Star, and was both an AFL and Super Bowl Champion. Stenerud is not only a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but also the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary teams.

Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI | ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol. In a probable cause statement, trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas, who helped respond to the traffic stop, reported talking to Sherman and noticing “the odor of intoxicants” and that Sherman’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery.” Emails seeking comment on Sherman’s arrest were sent Saturday to a representative listed on his social media sites and to an attorney who has represented him in the past. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Sherman was expected to have a court hearing Monday. Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, had an 11-year NFL career and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk top NFL stars who should be traded this offseason | NFL.com

Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings · WR It might seem wild, considering the Vikings basically just did this four years ago with Stefon Diggs. But then again, Minnesota’s fine return in that trade could be the best argument for making this one: The haul could be amazing! Minnesota might be entering a transitional period, especially if franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency and the Vikes can’t strike a new deal with Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter. In other words, this team could be pretty uncompetitive next season, which just so happens to be the last year on Jefferson’s rookie contract. With the additional draft currency received in a Jefferson trade, Minnesota — which currently holds the No. 11 overall pick in this April’s event — could make an aggressive move for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft, resetting the financial clock on the increasingly pricey position. And last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Addison, showed plenty of promise as a potential WR1 during Jefferson’s injury absence.

Chiefs Hot Takes: The Chiefs should pursue Buccaneers’ Mike Evans

The Chiefs should pursue Mike Evans, leading to 6,000 yards for Patrick Mahomes in 2024. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Mike Evans will not be a member of the Chiefs next season. Even though Evans will be 31 when the new season kicks off, he’s coming off arguably the best season of his career with Baker Mayfield throwing him the football. He finished the year with 79 catches, 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. It is more than likely that this will be Evans’ last chance at a major payday. It would be different if he didn’t already have a ring. Maybe then, you could sell him on chasing for less money to solidify himself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he already has that. Let this dream go, Chiefs Kingdom.

What round are you drafting Rashee Rice? pic.twitter.com/gPV9F0sglx — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 25, 2024

