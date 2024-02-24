Arrowheadlines: The Texans could be the biggest threat to the Chiefs

The latest

Are Houston Texans Biggest Threat Kansas City Chiefs in AFC? | Texans Daily

As a result, First Things First analyst Nick Wright believes there are some interesting similarities between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Wright doesn’t view the Bengals themselves as the primary threat in 2024; rather, it’s the team capable of emulating their blueprint. This entails maintaining consistency in coaching and coordinator positions, possessing a superstar quarterback, drafting effectively, and leveraging free agency to strengthen the roster while the quarterback remains on a favorable contract. And according to Wright, the Texans fit this profile. “They can do win-now stuff that doesn’t hurt them long-term because C.J.’s so cheap over the next three years,” Wright said. “They already showed they’re a legitimate playoff team.” In the Bengals’ second year with Joe Burrow, the team received support from strong draft picks like Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase. With Tank Dell returning and Bobby Slowik staying put, alongside the excellence of Demeco Ryans as the head coach, the Texans boast a solid foundation.

Ranking Every NFL Team’s Offensive Building Blocks Ahead of 2024 Offseason | Bleacher Report

8. Kansas City Chiefs: Despite plenty of key veteran losses in recent years, the Chiefs deserve credit for what they’ve done to add young talent for Patrick Mahomes’ sake. Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith (both 24) have become reliable offensive line fixtures, while Isiah Pacheco (24) and Rashee Rice (23) are key young weapons for Mahomes.

2024 NFL free agency mock draft: Kirk Cousins to Patriots, Mike Evans to Bears and 30 other big-name moves | CBS Sports

18. Chiefs: OT Tyron Smith The Chiefs took a one-year flyer on Donovan Smith at left tackle in 2023, and it worked just well enough. Smith is far more talented, even with an injury history, and makes sense as another stopgap blind-side protector for Patrick Mahomes.

Who has legal liability for mass shooting at Chiefs rally? | Kansas City Star

WHAT ABOUT THE CHIEFS? It is unclear exactly how much the Chiefs contributed to the parade. The public budget has a $1.3 million line item that includes community sponsorships, corporate sponsorships and the Chiefs. But it does not specify the Chiefs’ share, and the Chiefs did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Attorney Tom Porto has previously represented plaintiffs in lawsuits against the city as well as the Chiefs. He agreed that sovereign immunity would protect public entities in this case, but said the Chiefs’ status as a private entity that contributed money to the parade could make them vulnerable to civil liability. “The victims could make the argument that, given the amount of guns and violence in this city, when you stack hundreds of thousands of people on top of each other without screening them for weapons or having designated points of entry with metal detectors or bag checks — that something like what happened last week is a foreseeable event,” Porto said.

2024 NFL offseason: Bold moves, trades in free agency, draft | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Sign WR Mike Evans and draft a WR at No. 32 It’s hard to critique the team that just won a second straight Super Bowl, but we all know that the Chiefs’ wide receivers were a disappointment. That’s the clear area where Kansas City can improve as it attempts to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Start with the best player on the market — and he just happens to have a ring of his own already. Yes, Evans will be 31 years old this year, but he’s still playing at a high level. Evans ranked 23rd in DVOA among qualifying wide receivers last season and has 10 straight years with at least 1,000 receiving yards. And he’s money in the red zone, with 13 touchdowns last season. Imagine Patrick Mahomes throwing to Evans on one side with Rashee Rice on the other side and Travis Kelce in the middle. It’s enough for Chiefs Kingdom to already start planning another celebration. And what to do about Evans’ age? Well, start preparing for the inevitable by using that No. 32 pick on another wide receiver who can gradually step in over the next couple of years. Florida State’s Keon Coleman has similar size and would make a perfect heir apparent to Evans.

2024 NFL free agency: Needs for every AFC team as new league year approaches | CBS Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, RB, QB Projected cap space: $35,253,311 Will the Raiders move forward with Aidan O’Connell as QB1, or draft J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix? Maybe the Raiders target a dog on the defensive line in the first round, to solidify the defensive front and open up things for Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson on the edge. I would target the cornerback position in the draft or free agency if I was Tom Telesco, as well as depth on the offensive line. Figure out the quarterback position, make a decision on Josh Jacobs, shore up the offensive line and add some Antonio Pierce favorites on defense.

Rounding Up the Chiefs’ “Reserve/Future” Signees Heading into the 2024 Offseason | The Mothership

Running Back Hassan Hall The 23-year-old Hall is seeking a fresh opportunity with Kansas City after spending time with the Browns, Cardinals and Giants’ practice squads last season. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound tailback initially signed with Cleveland after going undrafted last spring, and while he didn’t earn a spot on the Browns during final roster cuts in August, he stuck around on Cleveland’s practice squad for the first several weeks of the regular season. He later spent time on both the Cardinals and Giants’ practice squads during the year, but did not appear in a game. The Louisville (2018-21) and Georgia Tech (2022) product rushed for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 50 passes for 340 yards across 54 games (13 starts) during his collegiate career. He was an effective kick returner, too, tallying 2,581 yards and two touchdowns on 110 career returns (averaging 23.5 yards-per-kick).

Around the NFL

Bengals to use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins | NFL.com

Cincinnati plans to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources. Higgins’ franchise tag number is expected to be around $21.8 million, fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. Higgins became the first franchise tag player this offseason. The Bengals and Higgins have until the franchise tag deadline to get a long-term deal done. With core players dealing with injuries during the 2023 season, Higgins proved to be a reliable option for whoever was under center for the Bengals in 11 games. Higgins generated 42 receptions for 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Higgins battled through a fractured rib, hamstring and ankle injuries this past season. The 2020 second-round pick has proven to be a reliable target for Burrow in his first four seasons. With three-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase lined up on the other side, the trio has showcased how lethal Cincy’s offense can be when they are all out on the field.

This former Pro Bowler claims Russell Wilson will join Steelers in 2024 NFL free agency | CBS Sports

“A little birdie told me — and I said this many shows ago — Russell Wilson’s coming on over there to the Steelers,” retired wide receiver Chad Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe’s ”Nightcap” podcast recently. “Cleveland has Deshaun (Watson), but the AFC’s gonna be hell. The AFC’s gonna be hell.” When Sharpe pushed back by suggesting oddsmakers have Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as the betting favorite to land with the Steelers, Johnson had a prediction for him, too. “No,” he insisted. “(Fields is) going to Atlanta. I told you. I got the script.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: How Kansas City reshapes the wide receiver room for 2024

Consider top free agents There are a handful of names available in free agency that would level up the snaps Valdes-Scantling occupied. The Chiefs need to be gaging the top tier of this market: Mike Evans - 30 years old, 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 Michael Pittman Jr. - 26 years old, 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 Calvin Ridley - 29 years old, 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 Tee Higgins - 25 years old, 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 Marquise Brown - 26 years old, 574 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 Any of these names would provide more dynamic playmaking than Valdes-Scantling, winning at more levels of the field than just deep. Evans would be an incredible addition, throwing a future Hall of Fame receiver in with an all-time quarterback. It could remind some of when Randy Moss joined the New England Patriots in his 30-year-old season.

Social media to make you think

