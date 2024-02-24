Let’s Argue: The Chiefs should pursue Mike Evans

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones could both be headed to new teams.

We could end up without Sneed and Jones — Gonzy (@Gonzeeeeeee) February 20, 2024

When it comes to the NFL offseason, anything is certainly possible.

However, I would be completely stunned if general manager Brett Veach let both Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed walk out the door. With the 2024 salary cap set at $255.4 million, there’s a real possibility the Chiefs can retain both players.

As with any other negotiation, it will come down to Veach’s number and if they’re willing to accept it or vice versa.

There’s no denying the Chiefs don’t win Super Bow LVIII without the elite play of this defense. Even losing one of your two best players on that side of the ball would hurt a lot.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Veach plays it.

The Chiefs should pursue Mike Evans, leading to 6,000 yards for Patrick Mahomes in 2024.

Chiefs will pursue Mike Evans and Mahomes will throw for 6k yards — foxbox2010 (@foxbox2010) February 20, 2024

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Mike Evans will not be a member of the Chiefs next season.

Even though Evans will be 31 when the new season kicks off, he’s coming off arguably the best season of his career with Baker Mayfield throwing him the football. He finished the year with 79 catches, 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

It is more than likely that this will be Evans' last chance at a major payday. It would be different if he didn’t already have a ring. Maybe then, you could sell him on chasing for less money to solidify himself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he already has that.

Let this dream go, Chiefs Kingdom.

The running back position should be getting wide receiver attention.

RB room is as important as WR room. Pacheco is great, but need reliable options behind him. — VP of pizza consumption (@Jtfawver) February 23, 2024

This isn’t a take you see often, but I do think there’s some truth here.

As bad as the wide receiver room was this season, the Chiefs were still able to win the Super Bowl. Granted, it took Patrick Mahomes using his legs more than you’d like.

Nonetheless, you have a potential star in Rashee Rice.

You currently have nothing behind Isiah Pacheco, with Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire set to hit the free-agent market.

With McKinnon’s age and injury history, it’s unclear whether or not Veach wants to bring him back for another year. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire, on the other hand, it just feels like it’s time to move on from both parties..

I’m not saying the Chiefs will spend big money on a running back because it just wouldn’t make any sense. I do see a world where they could bring back McKinnon on a cheap one-year deal and then draft a guy in the later rounds, a la Pacheco.

I am still not a fan of Brett Veach.

I still don't like Veach — n (@KCPITT87) February 20, 2024

I read this as “I don’t like winning Super Bowls.”

No general manager is perfect, but, having acknowledged that, Veach was able to revamp this defense by nailing draft pick after draft pick (the obvious ones are George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie).

When you look at the later rounds, Sneed was a fourth-rounder, as was Joshua Williams. He also found a contributor in Jaylen Watson in the seventh round. How about Trey Smith in the sixth and Pacheco, like Watson, in the seventh?

Veach may be the best executive in the NFL.