Mecole Hardman is once again bracing for free agency

Hardman knows that he won’t be considering any offers from one team in particular.

By Pete Sweeney
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Fresh off his game-winning catch in the overtime period of Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman joined NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Siciliano asked Hardman, who is due to once again become a free agent, what the next couple of weeks might look like.

“Right now, you just hear talk and see what’s going on, what’s people’s ideas, and then you probably get a better idea as the week goes on,” said Hardman. “But whenever the frenzy starts, you’ll know. We’ll just see if [the Chiefs] want me back. If not, it might be somewhere else. So we’ll see.”

Siciliano playfully suggested a return to the New York Jets, who he signed with last offseason. Without a role in New York, Hardman was traded back to the Chiefs in mid-October.

“No,” smiled Hardman. “I won’t go back to the Jets.”

Hardman’s one-year contract with the Jets had a base salary of $4.5 million. Given the Friday news of additional salary cap space, maybe this time, Hardman will stick with the Chiefs.

