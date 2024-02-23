What the new salary cap number means for the Chiefs

On Friday, the NFL announced that the 2024 salary cap will be set at $255.4 million. The news instantly sent shockwaves through the sports media landscape. The number represents a $30 million increase from the 2023 spending limit.

The NFL announced today that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4 million per club, with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

At Arrowhead Pride, we predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would begin the offseason with approximately $15.5 million in cap space to work with. Our projection was based on a widely reported $242.5 million figure that had been circulating among league insiders since December.

Our cap calculations will be updated over the coming week to reflect the new number (as well as a slew of recent minor transactions). As we tick closer to the start of the league year on March 13, we also expect to know more about how earned incentives from last season’s Super Bowl-winning season will impact the Chiefs’ current salary cap.

We believe that Spotrac’s current estimate that the Chiefs have approximately $28.3 million in cap space is accurate.

With the Chiefs needing to decide about the futures of defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — and potentially to address the wide receiver and offensive tackle positions — the higher-than-expected salary cap is good news.

With the NFL announcing a record $255.4 million salary cap, franchise and transition tag numbers are also locked in. From a memo to clubs today: pic.twitter.com/SkUHnY8sPh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

The same is true for all teams, however, and premium free agents across the league may be more likely to stay with their current teams.

We still anticipate the Chiefs will make some of the cap-saving moves we highlighted earlier in the week, but perhaps they can now meet their goals while being less aggressive in moving money.

The bottom line

By the end of the day on Friday, the path for Jones and Sneed to remain with the Chiefs is more realistic than at the start. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will still have his work cut out for him as every prospective suitor can now afford to pay more than earlier anticipated.

As the cap rises, so will contract demands. Teams will need to spend more to win bidding battles for coveted talent.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are also widely expected to return to the negotiating table following the 2026 season. Today’s news likely shatters expectations for what even a team-friendly deal for the league’s biggest star may look like in three years.