Chiefs’ current offseason roster filled with intriguing young depth

As the Kansas City Chiefs begin the offseason, much focus is on who they may re-sign of their own 20 pending unrestricted free agents or what players they may soon bring in from other teams at the start of the 2024 league year on March 13.

What is most remarkable about Kansas City’s back-to-back Super Bowl titles is that young talent has made it possible. Now, with 57 players under contract for 2024, the Chiefs actually find themselves enviably able to focus on star upgrades at many positions rather than scrambling for depth.

Let’s look at the roster depth the Chiefs already enjoy, particularly talent with at least two remaining seasons of rookie control. Contrary to some sources, we assume that defensive end Malik Herring has only two accrued seasons and remains signed for 2024. We also predict contract tenders to these pending exclusive rights free agents: center Mike Caliendo, safety Nazeeh Johnson, and linebackers Jack Cochrane and Cole Christiansen.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his scouting team have done an incredible job the past two seasons with all phases of player acquisition.

The Draft

Simply put, the Chiefs have crushed their past two draft classes. A dozen 2022 or 2023 draft picks — one-fourth of the game-day roster — were active for Super Bowl LVIII. The list includes running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receivers Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, tackle Wanya Morris, defensive ends George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike Uzomah and linebacker Leo Chenal. The secondary alone boasted cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones, as well as safety Chamarri Conner.

Some of these players contribute what would be very expensive snaps for the Chiefs to fill in free agency. McDuffie and Karlaftis will eventually sign upper-tier contracts for their positions groups — making two more years on their rookie deals plus a fifth-year option a bargain. While wide receiver is undoubtedly a major need this offseason, Rice’s presence — at a minimum — gives Kansas City a cheap ceiling for one starting wideout. Pacheco is the Chiefs starting running back — and is owed less than $2.5 million combined over the next two seasons.

Two other defensive backs drafted in 2022 should contribute in 2024. Johnson missed all of 2023 after tearing his ACL in training camp. The Marshall product had already become a top option on special teams as a rookie and was competing for defensive snaps before the injury. Starting safety Bryan Cook should be recovered from a late-season ankle injury in time for camp.

Pass rusher BJ Thompson — considered a small-school project when drafted in 2023 — could also play a role in his second season.

Undrafted free agency

Veach and company have also done well after the draft’s conclusion. Five undrafted free agents added over the past two years appeared in at least one of Kansas City’s four postseason games. Their presence could pay dividends with some of the Chiefs’ less focused on offseason needs.

Caliendo — who worked both at center and guard in training camp — appeared in eight games. If Super Bowl hero Nick Allegretti leaves in free agency — or misses part of next season recovering from his UCL tear — the Western Michigan product may offer key depth.

Linebackers Cochrane and Cam Jones were stalwarts of the Chiefs’ special teams units. Kansas City will likely — at most — keep one of free agent linebackers Drue Tranquill and Willie Gay Jr. One of Cochrane or Jones may be called to take on at least a portion of the vacated defensive snaps.

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe and wide receiver Justyn Ross will also complete for 2024 roles in their respective rooms.

Herring signed with Kansas City after the 2021 draft but spent that season on the reserve non-football injury (NFI) list, recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the Senior Bowl. He appeared to have passed Anudike-Uzomah on the depth chart heading to the playoffs. His presence could help offset potential losses of defensive linemen Mike Danna and Turk Wharton to free agency.

Castoffs from other clubs

Several current Chiefs who entered the league with other teams have at least a marginal chance of making Kansas City’s 2024 active roster. Christiansen — a former undrafted free agent signing of the Los Angeles Rams — played 70% of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps in the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Montrell Washington — a former fifth-round selection of the Denver Broncos — handled return duties in six games with the Chiefs last season. Now back with the Chiefs on a reserve/future contract signed last week, the Samford product will hope a full offseason with the team leads to a more lasting role.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun will also be with the Chiefs this offseason. The former Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-rounder was elevated from the practice squad in Week 18 to serve as Blaine Gabbert’s backup in a game where few of Kansas City’s key players dressed. Oladokun’s 2024 contract with Kansas City appears to have $135,000 in guaranteed money, suggesting at least an outside chance of replacing Gabbert behind Patrick Mahomes.

Thus far, the only returning defensive tackle from the 2023 season is Neil Farrell — acquired in a minor trade from the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of camp.

The bottom line

Counting the exclusive rights free agents, the Chiefs currently roster 26 players who have been active for at least one game over the past two seasons and have multiple seasons of rookie control remaining. While some will not make the team, their presence creates a high floor for team depth next season.

The Chiefs should not feel pressured to overpay for marginal talent in free agency because they are flush with young players who have contributed to Super Bowl victories. In addition, the Chiefs may be less motivated to hold onto late-round draft selections; despite Kansas City’s recent day three successes, late-round rookies might have a steeper than normal climb to survive 2024’s cutdown day.