Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are beating the system

CREAM OF THE CROP Kansas City Chiefs Head coach: Andy Reid | Offensive coordinator: Matt Nagy | Defensive coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo The reigning Super Bowl champions have to be on top when it comes to coaching staffs. Andy Reid just became the fifth head coach to win three Super Bowls, and is the longest-tenured head coach to win the Super Bowl as well. Matt Nagy is a solid offensive assistant who filled Eric Bieniemy’s shoes, and then defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was one of the best coaches of the 2023 season. The veteran defensive coordinator just won his fourth Super Bowl, which are the most Super Bowl victories ever by a coordinator in NFL history. Having Mahomes helps, but the Chiefs coaching staff is elite.

Icons Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are football’s version of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Mahomes has put the Chiefs on the map. Sure, the Chiefs were famous before Mahomes arrived, just like Kelce was a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the best tight ends ever before courting the pop star. But let’s be real: Kelce is on track for A-list global superstardom as long as he stays with Swift, and the Chiefs are on the same path as long as they have Mahomes. In 1970, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV (that is Super Bowl 4, in case you hate Latin as much as I do). The team didn’t make another Super Bowl appearance for the next half century. Then Mahomes came along, and the Chiefs have made four of the past five Super Bowls and won three of them. Now Kansas City is an A-list team with a chance to join iconic teams like the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s or the New York Yankees of the 2000s. Mahomes and the Chiefs is the couple every couple wants to be. For teams trying to find the Right One, Kansas City and Mahomes are now synonymous with the very idea of love. When Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” comes on and you start screaming “IT’S A LOVE STOOOORYYYYYYYY, BABY, JUST SAY YESSSSSS,” Mahomes and the Chiefs are the couple you see in your mind’s eye. If love is a feeling, these two are the vision. Right Guy, Wrong Time? Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert

Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling The deep threat’s connection with Patrick Mahomes hasn’t coalesced in his two seasons since arriving from Green Bay, with the six-year veteran posting career lows of 21 catches and 315 yards in a 2023 campaign that was largely defined by miscues. Kansas City can recoup $12 million of his $14 million cap hit for next season. For a receiving corps that looks due for an overhaul, this looks like a fairly easy call.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas An easy way to look at this selection is that Mitchell would replace six-year veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Both players are 6-4 and known for their speed and big-play ability. The reason for the switch is that Mitchell is younger and will have several years to build chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, while Valdes-Scantling is the most logical candidate to be a salary-cup cut. Such a move would create $12 million in cap space with just $2 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap. — Nate Taylor

In professional team sport competitions which have mechanisms, including salary caps, in place to encourage the even spread of player talent, teams are not meant to dominate for any great length of time. The Chiefs have played in four of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them. With Patrick Mahomes being hailed as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, many are predicting that dominance will continue. With draft picks and free agency moves NFL rivals are always evolving. Opposition coaches continue to study the champions, looking to take advantage of any identified weaknesses. The players around Mahomes are changing, and aging and sometimes the hunger to climb the mountain once again can wane. For a team to win three straight titles, a lot of things have to go right, and in the 58-year history of the Super Bowl that has yet to happen.

89. EDGE BRANDON GRAHAM, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Potential landing spot(s): Kansas City Chiefs Odds are Graham finishes out his career with the Eagles, but we think the one and only other idea could perhaps be a reunion with Andy Reid, who drafted him No. 13 overall back in 2010. Top free agent comparison: James Harrison, 2015

During a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Manziel revealed that he essentially went on a bender that lasted for several months. After being released, the former first-round pick spent a lot time in Las Vegas and during that time, he was mostly partying and doing drugs. “I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland,” Manziel told Sharpe. “I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas that August, that September, that October, whatever it was later in that year.” Sharpe was shocked by the fact that Manziel was able to lose 40 pounds in just months, so he asked how him how he was able to pull it off. “How do you lose 40 pounds? You’re on a strict diet of blow,” Manziel said. At first, Manziel didn’t realize he was losing any weight, but that changed when he was able to weigh himself at a Vegas hotel. “At that point in time, I would look in a mirror and I didn’t see myself any different than when I was in Cleveland,” Manziel said. “Until I stepped on a scale at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, I didn’t realize I had lost 40 pounds.”

A couple of Seans — Rams coach Sean McVay and Bills coach Sean McDermott — have joined the committee, the NFL announced on Thursday. Their arrival fills two of the three seats left vacant by Ron Rivera, Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel, who were all fired by their respective teams either during or following the conclusion of the 2023 season. 2024 is shaping up to be another important year for the committee, which will evaluate the latest potential changes to the league’s set of rules regarding competition, player safety and possible further implementation of the latest technologies. The committee’s changes come just one week before the group meets in Indianapolis to continue its annual review of all aspects of the sport.

The No. 8 overall pick finished with 976 yards rushing and 487 yards receiving, with eight total touchdowns. Entering his second season, the running back wants to more than double that rushing figure in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense. “I want 2,000 yards rushing,” Robinson told Sports Illustrated earlier this month. “I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special. “I think it’s going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta’s been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let’s get it.”

Bulls Safety Bryan Cook: He could be a somewhat forgotten man in a loaded Chiefs secondary. Going on injured reserve after Week 12, the next-man-up system worked well. Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards and others stepped in in Cook’s absence and made big plays down the stretch. But we shouldn’t forget the trajectory that Cook was on before the injury and the fact that he’s a big part of the young core of this defense going forward. He might be a reason the Chiefs consider moving on from Justin Reid, which could save $11 million in cap space. Not that Reid has been bad by any means, but the development of young playmakers like Cook could make it easier to move on and get younger and cheaper.

