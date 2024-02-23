6 defensive tackles to watch at the NFL’s Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off next week — and the first group of players to work out will be the defensive linemen. This season's class of defensive tackles is one of the deepest in recent memory, and there could be impact players drafted well into the middle rounds.

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be in the market for one — or two — defensive tackles regardless of what decision is made on the future of Chris Jones.

This class is full of versatile players who can get after quarterbacks, as well as stuff the run. Let's dive in:

Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton | School: Illinois HT/WT: 6'2" 295 lbs. | Class: Junior

It is highly likely that Newton will be the first defensive tackle off the board — putting him well out of the Chiefs' range — but he will still be an interesting prospect to watch.

Newton has the perfect combination of power, speed and explosion for a defensive tackle. With his physical traits combined with a highly advanced arsenal of pass-rush moves, he was able to put together a solid 7.5-sack campaign during his final year in Champaign.

The Chiefs would likely have to move up to snag him, but it makes sense, considering he is the best defensive tackle in class.

Round Prediction: Top 25

Positional Fit: 3-technique

Chiefs fit: Excellent

When you combine power, speed, and explosion with a developed pass rush arsenal you might have a special player.



I think Johnny Newton has all that. pic.twitter.com/vLZJ3OLmeG — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 22, 2024

Byron Murphy II | School: Texas | HT/WT: 6'1" 308 lbs. | Class: Junior

Murphy is one of the most well-rounded defensive tackles in the draft. He uses solid lower-body power to control the line of scrimmage in the run game, but a quick first step and good flexibility allowed him to rush the passer from the interior as well.

While he does lack overall size for a traditional one technique and does not quite possess the length needed to play a 3-technique, his high athletic profile will give him a high upside in the NFL. That, combined with tremendous leverage, will make him a first-round pick.

The Chiefs would likely need to move up to draft him.

Round Prediction: Top 25

Positional Fit: 1-technique

Chiefs fit: Good

Byron Murphy II throws a nice rip move against the center and then shows good power and balance to work through the blocks and try to turn the corner on the QB. pic.twitter.com/nT9MddW7jm — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 23, 2024

Leonard Taylor III | School: Miami | HT/WT: 6'3" 308 lbs. | Class: Sophomore

Taylor is a perfect example of why scouting production in college defensive linemen is futile. While he only recorded one sack during his final year as a Hurricane, few players in college football were given as much attention as he was.

Taylor has the fastest first step of any defensive tackle in this year's draft, and his opponents knew it. He lined up out of position as a zero nose or shade, and he was regularly doubled or triple-teamed on some plays right off the snap. This may have hurt his production, but it set the table for his team.

On the rare occasion that he was single-blocked, he typically was able to find his way into the backfield.

He is somewhat of a "tweener" by NFL standards, but the explosion off the ball will help him find a home.

Round prediction: Late first round

Positional fit: 3-technique to 5-technique

Chiefs fit: Excellent

The explosion off the ball from Taylor is next level. He hits the RG so fast he can't even react. Quickly gets off the block and grabs the RB in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/sUOQYKXES8 — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 21, 2024

Kris Jenkins | School: Michigan | HT/WT: 6'3" 305 lbs. | Class: Senior

Jenkins is a load along the defensive interior. One of the class's better run defenders, he used leverage and power to hold double teams and set the edge in the run-heavy Big 10. Nicknamed "The Mutant," Jenkins is a player who could see his draft stock rise with a big showing at the combine.

The power also shows up on the field, where he regularly dominated as a run defender, using his powerful frame to work off blocks and create penetration. His lack of length and a true pass rush arsenal will cause him to fall down boards some, but he did start to improve as a pass rusher as his college career progressed.

An NFL pedigree should help his draft stock rise, and his run-stuffing would likely interest the Chiefs.

Round prediction: Second round

Positional fit: 3-technique

Chiefs fit: Good

Jenkins in a 4i here and the RG tries to jump-set him.



Jenkins hits him with the spin move back into the A gap and nearly chases down the QB but forces a bad throw. pic.twitter.com/4Y7avzBfe6 — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 17, 2024

Maason Smith | School: LSU | HT/WT: 6'6" 315 lbs. | Class: Sophomore

Smith possesses every trait of an elite defensive tackle in the NFL. Length, power, and a surprisingly quick burst off the ball helped him become one of the most intimidating defenders in the SEC.

Smith flashes the ability of an All-Pro caliber player— and could draw some comparisons to the elite defensive tackles in the game— but these flashes were inconsistent at LSU.

When they wanted to be there, very few college guards could compete with him, but the biggest thing for him to improve on would be consistency and conditioning. For him to reach his full potential, he must be in a system that will challenge him to improve.

He will be only 21 when the 2024 NFL season kicks off, so there will be plenty of time to grow— especially if he ends up with a defensive line coach similar to Joe Cullen.

Masson Smith showing a great burst off of the ball. The LG sets looking to power down and take away the bull rush, but Smith hits him quickly with the spin and flushes the QB from the pocket. pic.twitter.com/cuzfGcVtlN — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 18, 2024

Round prediction: Second round

Positional fit: 3-technique

Chiefs fit: Good

T’Vondre Sweat | School: Texas | HT/WT: 6’4” 362 | Class: Senior

Sweat is a massive human.

He used his giant frame to dominate the run game and control the middle of the field during his time at Texas.

In the NFL, he will likely project as a two-down run-stuffing space eater, but the combine will be a good place for him to show off his athletic ability. While he was a dominant rund defender at Texas, he will still need to improve his conditioning as well as work on maintaining leverage throughout the course of a game.

While his value could drop somewhat due to him being just a run-stopping player, he would still play a pivotal role in a defensive scheme similar to what Steve Spagnuolo runs.

He is one of the most intriguing draft prospects this cycle and will have plenty of suitors come draft day.

T'Vondre Sweat is a large human. He knocks the LG off the ball and then presses him away to try to read the run. The movement takes away a running lane and forces the RB play side. Sweat keeps pushing and shoves his man into the pile to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/peywV8D2kn — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 23, 2024

Round prediction: Third round

Positional fit: Zero nose or 1-technique

Chiefs fit: Good