How the Chiefs can reshape the wide receiver room this offseason

There aren’t many positions on the current iteration of the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs that are more capable of playing tomorrow than the wide receivers. That’s ironic, considering the majority of Chiefs Kingdom is ready to flip the room on its head.

Nearly the entire group that battled through season-long adversity to win Super Bowl LVIII is under contract for 2024. The only unrestricted free agents are Mecole Hardman and Richie James, who were part-time players.

Yet, it would feel unacceptable to stay put during free agency and the draft. The Chiefs’ passing offense was too easy to disrupt in 2023, and blame was often earned by the pass catchers.

To reshape the wide receiver position, the Chiefs will first need to make room for newcomers:

Cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney

Starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has one more season under contract, but releasing him this spring would free up close to $12 million in cap space. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney doesn’t provide any financial benefit to being cut, but he’ll be difficult to trade. The dead cap number of $2.5 million is worth taking on to get fresh, likely more reliable talent in his place.

Valdes-Scantling did end the season strong, but he has proven too one-dimensional to be a starting receiver for the Chiefs; this offense values versatility at all positions. It was a bet on player development when he was signed two years ago. Valdes-Scantling was not able to expand his role past the occasional long completion despite leading the receivers in routes run both years here.

His departure would vacate the No. 1 outside receiver position for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s important to think about the role in that regard: Rashee Rice had a historic rookie season by racking up yards after the catch and taking advantage of space from the slot. With three years to develop the downfield traits he has, it would boost both Rice’s impact and the offense in 2024 to add a capable playmaker in the vertical passing game.

Wide receiver Justin Watson will still be an asset in that realm; he caught some of the most confident, big-time throws Mahomes had last season. The messy performances led to that pushing to an extreme, like the 11 targets he saw against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended as the third receiver in the rotation; that is at least one spot higher than is ideal to maximize his value as a role player.

The Chiefs’ receiver rotation should have at least two new additions this offseason, working with Rice, Watson, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross as the projected group.

Consider top free agents

There are a handful of names available in free agency that would level up the snaps Valdes-Scantling occupied. The Chiefs need to be gaging the top tier of this market:

Mike Evans - 30 years old, 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023

Michael Pittman Jr. - 26 years old, 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 2023

Calvin Ridley - 29 years old, 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023

Tee Higgins - 25 years old, 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2023

Marquise Brown - 26 years old, 574 yards and four touchdowns in 2023

Any of these names would provide more dynamic playmaking than Valdes-Scantling, winning at more levels of the field than just deep. Evans would be an incredible addition, throwing a future Hall of Fame receiver in with an all-time quarterback. It could remind some of when Randy Moss joined the New England Patriots in his 30-year-old season.

Evans will be wanted by every contending team with any space in the receiver room. That’s why one of the other players may be more realistic, like Ridley. In his one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, he was unable to find a consistent rhythm with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. There could be some rust from his previous year-long suspension.

It’s also worth pointing out that Ridley’s route tree was seemingly narrowed, not fully taking advantage of his skillset. There’s reason to believe the Chiefs could get more juice for the squeeze in 2024.

If the Chiefs aren’t in on one of these free agents, there may not be a significant investment here before the draft. The rest of the market is made up of role players, and this team doesn’t need to invest heavily in those spots.

Prioritize throughout draft

The Chiefs’ front office will have their eyes glued to this draft class of receivers regardless of their actions in free agency. In the event the team doesn’t make a big move, then there’s a chance general manager Brett Veach is saving it for late April.

A strong class starts at the top with a defined top three, likely out of reach from the Chiefs:

Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State

Malik Nabers - LSU

Rome Odunze - Washington

Right now, the fourth receiver by consensus is LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. He has separated himself from the next group of prospects with unbelievable speed and route running deep at 6 feet 4 inches. Those factors would force the Chiefs to trade up for him, and that could be well worth it if his potential is realized.

Outside of Thomas, the Chiefs are still projected to have quality candidates available to choose around pick 32; all of these players have the profile of playing outside and winning downfield that fits the Chiefs’ top need.

Keon Coleman - Florida State

Adonai Mitchell - Texas

Xavier Worthy - Texas

Troy Franklin - Oregon

This is exactly why the Chiefs could be patient in free agency, saving the big splash move at receiver for Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Whether the team finds a number-one type in free agency or the draft, there should be another slot playmaker type drafted at some point, able to fill a similar role as Hardman and Toney have in the past.