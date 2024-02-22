Rounding up NFL.com’s initial wave of 2024 mock drafts, with some analysis

With the Super Bowl and a back-to-back title in the rearview mirror, it is time for the Kansas City Chiefs to firmly turn their attention to the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft.

Covering the playoff run and the aftermath, we’re a little behind here at Arrowhead Pride in terms of mock drafts. So, we will begin to catch up and transition to free agency and draft season by rounding up mock predictions for the Chiefs from the league’s flagship site.

As the reigning champs, Kansas City picks No. 32 overall — and NFL.com has eight analysts on the case:

Daniel Jeremiah (mock 2.0): Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Jeremiah took North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker in his first mock; He had Walker out of the first round in his second mock.

The Chiefs get a big-time vertical complement to 2023 rookie sensation Rashee Rice.

Chad Reuter: Florida State WR Keon Coleman (No. 25 overall pick, trade-up with Green Bay Packers)

Selecting receiver Rashee Rice last year in the second round was a nice start, but the Chiefs’ inconsistency at the position could force them to trade up for another top-tier talent. They send their third-round selection, as well as a fifth-rounder, to Green Bay for this pick.

Lance Zierlein: Michigan WR Roman Wilson

The Chiefs seem to always be looking for receivers, and Wilson would be a home run for them. He’s a smooth athlete with the speed to separate.

Dan Parr: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

Walker might not have received glowing reviews at the Senior Bowl, but teams will go back to the tape and see what he did at North Carolina last season (41 catches for 699 yards and seven TDs in eight games). He can be a reliable wideout for Patrick Mahomes.

Gennaro Filice: Texas WR Xavier Worthy

If you’re a regular reader of the mock drafts on this website, you might have noticed a trend in this round-ending slot. Daniel Jeremiah just projected Oregon WR Troy Franklin to Kansas City, with that coming on the heels of Dan Parr ( North Carolina’s Devontez Walker ) and Lance Zierlein ( Michigan’s Roman Wilson ) sending two other receivers to the Chiefs at Pick No. 32. Oh, and Chad Reuter had K.C. trading up for Florida State WR Keon Coleman. So, allow me to add a new name to the potpourri of pass catchers. Worthy hasn’t been a mock mainstay to this point. Some are worried about the concentration drops, which may be an understandable concern for the Chiefs in particular, but if he runs as fast as many anticipate in Indianapolis, that could change real quick. And yes, I enjoy giving the best quarterback on the planet a pure field stretcher in the DeSean Jackson mold. He could use it. Warren Sharp can explain why.

Bucky Brooks: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

The Chiefs’ surging defense has thrived with a collection of young players slotted into prominent roles. Jenkins is an intriguing prospect with the bloodlines — his father, Kris Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler — and physical tools to blossom into a star.

Eric Edholm: Missouri pass rusher Darius Robinson

Yes, the Chiefs have dipped into Mizzou’s talent pool in recent years, but this isn’t geographical bias. If they’re going to let Chris Jones walk, Robinson might be the best replacement in this draft — and truthfully, he could go higher than this. At a hefty 286 pounds, Robinson would also be a different type of edge than last year’s first-rounder, Felix Anudike-Uzomah. And there’s enough WR depth in this draft for Kansas City to consider waiting on addressing that need.

Cynthia Frelund: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

L’Jarius Sneed appears to have played himself into a very big pay day this offseason, which means Kansas City might have an opening at corner entering next season. McKinstry’s results in the 40-yard dash and agility drills will matter a lot, especially given how close the margin is in my models between him and UNC wideout Devontez Walker, who will likely run fast in Indy, and how much we know the Chiefs love speed.

My take

There is undoubtedly a trend here, with most analysts figuring the Chiefs have to go with a wide receiver, considering the shape of the room in 2024.

However, the alternate scenarios are interesting to me. Let’s say the Chiefs go after (and land) a high-caliber free-agent wide receiver ahead of the NFL Draft. Let’s be specific in this hypothetical and say the choice is Mike Evans. Suddenly, I think Patrick Mahomes is more than OK in terms of pass-catchers, given you’re looking at Evans, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Noah Gray, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and perhaps even Marquez Valdes-Scantling (should he be open to a restructure).

Kansas City can then use its top pick to address what is expected to be a key defensive loss, be it defensive tackle Chris Jones or cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. If Jones goes elsewhere, Brooks’ Kris Jenkins pick or Edholm’s Darius Robinson pick makes sense. If the Chiefs pay Jones and say goodbye to Sneed, Frelund’s McKinstry selection could be the way to go. His height, weight and ability in press-man may provide optimism that Kansas City could keep that young secondary train chugging along.

Then, the Chiefs use the second round and beyond to take a promising wide receiver and/or pass-catching tight end.