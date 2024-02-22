Clyde Edwards-Helaire to receive Heroism Award for efforts during parade shooting

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has announced that Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been added to its list of Heroism Award recipients for his efforts during the post-parade shooting that took the life of one and injured 22 others.

According to CBS7 in Texas, Edwards-Helaire shielded 13-year-old Zach Cotten during the shooting. His mother, Penny Hall, shared her story on social media.

“Zach Cotten made it home safe. Huge thank you to Clyde Edwards #25 for sheltering and getting my child to safety. Clyde even went back to check on Zach to make sure he was still doing OK.”

Edwards-Helaire responded to the post.

Hey Mrs.Penny, Zach was brave for sure!! Sorry the family and all of ChiefsKingdom had to experience this. Just wanted to Thank Zach for trusting me and knowing I’ll protect him. SideNote : Being a person who suffers from PTSD , for the kids in the KC area and parents, refrain from mentioning and bringing up Traumatic experiences. Always think positive and when those bad days come, (because they will) comfort and knowing somewhere is with you is the best (Medication). To all if the Kingdom! Smile today because we can always change tomorrow. -CEH Clyde Da Glyde 25!

Edwards-Helaire is due to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year tolls on March 13. He was drafted by the Chiefs with the final pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence. The Chiefs have created an official response fund that can be found here.