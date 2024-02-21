Chiefs re-sign WR Cornell Powell

According to the NFL’s official transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Cornell Powell on Wednesday.

The Chiefs drafted Powell in the fifth round (181st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft after a five-year college career at Clemson. Surprisingly, he was cut out of training camp his rookie season, and he joined Kansas City’s practice squad.

Powell has signed reserve/future contracts each offseason since but has never found a spot on the 53-man roster. Powell was elevated to the active roster three times in the 2022 season and played a total of 28 snaps on special teams. He did not appear in a game with Kansas City last season.

Because Powell was not listed among the Chiefs’ initial wave of reserve/future contract signings, the receiver presumably sought an opportunity to speak with other teams after practice squad contracts expired this week. Unlike offensive lineman Darian Kinnard — another one-time Chiefs fifth round pick who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday — Powell will remain in Kansas City for the offseason.

Powell’s signing will bring Kansas City’s offseason roster to 55 players. Because his estimated minimum $795,000 minimum salary will not affect the Chiefs’ top 51 current contract numbers, the move will have no effect on the team’s salary cap.

The following players from the Chiefs’ 2023 practice squad remain unsigned: tight ends Matt Bushman and Gerritt Prince, center Austin Reiter, and defensive tackle Mike Pennel.