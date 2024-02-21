Charles Omenihu confirms successful ACL surgery

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL he tore during the team’s AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.

KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson said the surgery was completed by Dr. Neal S, ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles, California. Omenihu confirmed its completion on his own Instagram account.

“Surgey was a success,” wrote Omenihu. “I appreciate all the well wishes and prayers. I’ve been through the dark before and God has always guided me to the light this will be no different. THE JOURNEY BEGINS. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you” this is the Lord’s declaration “plans for your welfare, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

Our Dakota Watson recently wrote that he anticipates Omenihu to begin the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, seeing the defensive lineman miss training camp and the preseason with hopes to return sometime during the regular season.

Omenihu, who signed with Kansas City last offseason, joined “The Jim Rome Show” on Monday.

“People are going to just hate the Chiefs even more,” said Omenihu, on what he predicts for the year to come. “I think people get to the point where they’re tired of seeing us win — and that’s a good thing. I want to be that team that people are tired of seeing win. “We’re not going to get tired of it because that means we’re winning. You’ve just got to bring your A-game every week.”

Omenihu tallied 7.0 sacks in the regular season in 11 appearances. He began 2023 on a six-game suspension.