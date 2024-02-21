Arrowheadlines: 2 men charged with murder for parade day shooting

The latest

Two Missouri men have been charged with murder in connection to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last Wednesday, Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays face charges of murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office. Both men have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, and are being held on a $1 million bond. On Friday, two juveniles were charged in the incident and were being detained “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.” Elizabeth Galvan, 43, was killed in the shooting, and 22 others were injured. Half of the victims are under the age of 16 and all are under age 47, Kansas City Police Department chief Stacey Graves said last week.

Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Out of Round 1 The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and they would love to keep their success rolling. “We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters. The Chiefs don’t have many glaring weaknesses, though they’ll need to address impending free agents like Chris Jones, Donovan Smith and L’Jarius Sneed. Keeping key players in the fold, though, will likely eat most of Kansas City’s projected $22.6 million in cap space. Filing out the depth chart with rookie contracts would help the Chiefs reload on a budget. Trading out of the bottom of Round 1 would net Kansas City more opportunities to add rookie deals. It has the last pick in the first round, and the talent gap between that selection and an early second-rounder shouldn’t be great. However, the 32nd overall pick comes with the fifth-year option, which is a valuable tool for NFL teams. Two years ago, for example, the Jaguars traded the 33rd overall pick along with fourth- and fifth-round picks to jump back into the first round (27th overall). While extra Day 3 selections might not excite fans, it’s worth noting that is where Kansas City found players like Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Isiah Pacheco. In this scenario, Kansas City could still nab a top talent early on Day 2 while adding an extra potential contributor like Oregon running back Bucky Irving or North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker.

Super Bowl 58 Coin Used in Chiefs’ OT Win vs. 49ers Put Up for Auction by NFL | Bleacher Report

At the time of publication, there were 34 bids, with the highest coming in at $20,100. The bidding will close on Feb. 28, and the proceeds will support Luna Strong’s Maui relief efforts. The San Francisco 49ers won the toss and chose to receive. That wound up being a controversial decision since the new overtime rules in the playoffs allow both teams to receive the ball even if the first team scores a touchdown. That meant the Niners gave Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the ball second, knowing exactly what they would need to either continue the game or win it outright. The Chiefs did just that, following up San Francisco’s field goal with a game-winning touchdown in the 25-22 victory.

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 players | ESPN

11. L’Jarius Sneed, CB Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles With his scheme-versatile coverage skills, Sneed will generate a ton of interest on the free agent market. Look for Atlanta and Las Vegas to make a play here, too. But I have Sneed landing in Philadelphia to upgrade the position opposite Darius Slay, with Vic Fangio now calling the defense for the Birds. Philly allowed 16 passing touchdowns in the second half of last season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Eagles have to clean up the secondary, and Sneed can make an impact. He has at least two interceptions in each of his four career seasons with the Chiefs.

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks | NFL.com

32 - Kansas City Chiefs Troy Franklin Oregon · WR · Junior The Chiefs get a big-time vertical complement to 2023 rookie sensation Rashee Rice.

2024 NFL free agency primer: Projected free agents, top needs, cap space for all 32 teams this offseason | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Unrestricted free agents: Chris Jones (IDL), Mecole Hardman (WR), Mike Edwards (S), Drue Tranquill (LB), Donovan Smith (LT), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tommy Townsend (P), Nick Allegretti (C), Tershawn Wharton (IDL), Prince Tega Wanogho (RT), James Winchester (LS), Willie Gay Jr. (LB), Jerick McKinnon (RB), Blake Bell (TE), Blaine Gabbert (TE), Richie James (WR), Derrick Nnadi (IDL), Deon Bush (S), Darius Harris (LB), L’Jarius Sneed (CB), Mike Danna (EDGE) Projected cap space: $15,222,796 Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed will both have to be paid by Kansas City this offseason, as the Chiefs will work to keep the No. 2-ranked defense intact. Jones wants to return and so does Sneed, but Sneed also wants to be paid. Can the Chiefs find a way to keep both?

Tickets for the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024TM Will Go On Sale on February 28 | The Mothership

In continuation of the club’s long-standing policy that honors the commitment of the residents of Jackson County, Missouri, Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to purchase Copa America tickets for the match at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 22. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate. Chiefs Season Ticket Members will also have access to an exclusive presale for the U.S. vs. Uruguay match at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 22. Both presales will conclude at 11:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday, February 27.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater announces retirement after 16 seasons with New England | CBS Sports

To begin his farewell statement, Slater referenced the bible verse 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” “For as long as I can remember, football has been one of the passions of my heart,” Slater wrote. “Some of my earliest memories of the game are of watching my dad prepare for training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. We spent every summer in Meridian, Mississippi visiting my grandparents. During those hot summer days in Meridian, I would often tag along with my dad to the local high school field. While I sat in the shade asking for snow cones, my father would methodically put himself through the paces. I remember those days more clearly than I remember his games. They weren’t glamorous. There was no crowd around to cheer him on. There were no lights flashing. There were no critics critiquing. Just a man, my hero, dedicating himself to the game he loved so much. Never burdened by the work, he understood it was a blessing to do what he loved. It was a gift from the Lord. To experience the love that my hero had for the game in word and deed was transformative. I soon began to develop those same feelings for the game that had been so good to our family.

Detroit Lions release veteran safety Tracy Walker III | ESPN

The Detroit Lions released veteran safety Tracy Walker III, the team posted on social media Tuesday night. Walker posted an apparent goodbye to Detroit on Instagram earlier on Tuesday. “Detroit I want to thank you for welcoming me in as rookie and accepting me as family,” he wrote, thanking the Ford family for the past six seasons with the franchise. “I want to thank my fans and supporters for always having my back through it all. I want to thank the city for holding down for me,” he added. “It was many ups and downs but that’s life and life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you respond. With that being the future is bright and TTIME is coming harder than ever for Year7.!!”

Chiefs News: How Kansas City can find more cap space in 2024 NFL season

Restructures Most cap room created will likely come from contract restructures. Guard Joe Thuney has been Veach’s official bank the past two offseasons with a pair of adjustments to the monster contract he signed in 2021. The Chiefs have another opportunity to restructure Thuney, which could create $7.4 million in cap room. Such a move would, however, leave a $34 million cap number in 2025, the last season of his contract. The offseason’s first restructure may be tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor was last season’s biggest free agency signing — but regrettably became a magnet for penalties. Because his $19.5 million 2024 salary is guaranteed — and his 2025 compensation guarantees at the start of the league year — there is no long-term harm in a traditional restructure. Bad contract or not, Chiefs will pay him the money regardless. The question becomes whether the money will be fully charged to this season’s cap or spread over his remaining seasons in Kansas City. Expect the Chiefs to create up to $12.6 million by converting most of his base salary into a signing bonus. Early last season, the Chiefs agreed to a complicated restructure with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. An advantage of the new format is that the team has until May 5 to determine how much of the passer’s roster bonus to restructure into a new signing bonus. Previously, a decision was required at the offseason’s start — before free agency and the draft. While the Chiefs can create up to $35.6 million by restructuring Mahomes’ contract, they likely will wait and let the offseason determine how much of the money to push down the line.

