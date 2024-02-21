It’s that time of year when hope springs eternal, and draft pundits try to convince you that a 5-foot-10, 173-pound wide receiver from a Division III school is somehow going turn into the next Wes Welker. I’m going to try my hardest not to be that guy.

I’m also not going to be the guy who tells a fan base that is picking at 32 to keep their eye on Marvin Harrison Jr. — just in case our universe is a simulation and it glitches out and Harrison Jr. somehow falls to the bottom of Round 1.

Instead, I’ll provide some realistic names that we think the Kansas City Chiefs may be considering early in the draft.

(Author’s note: A breakdown of the difference in receiving positions can be found here.)

Brian Thomas Jr. | School: LSU | HT/WT: 6’4, 205lbs | Class: Junior

It may be a stretch to include Thomas Jr. on this list, as, in all likelihood, the Chiefs will have to move up 10-plus picks to nab the LSU Tiger standout.

Thomas Jr. has game-breaking speed and uses his length to his advantage. He has another gear that allows him to take the top off of any defense. His catch radius is one of the widest in the draft, which helped him lead the nation in touchdowns with 17 in 2023. But what sets Thomas Jr. apart from the pack is that he runs hard on every route, whether it’s a wide receiver screen going to the other side of the field or trying to beat man coverage off the line.

Thomas Jr. is a true blue-chip prospect who stacks 1,000-yard seasons like patties on a cheeseburger.

Round prediction: Top-25 draft pick

Positional fit: X and Z receiver

Chiefs fit: Excellent

Troy Franklin | School: Oregon | HT/WT: 6’3, 187lbs | Class: Junior

Franklin might be the best deep threat in this draft. Think a young DeSean Jackson, but four inches taller.

He offers more than just straight-line speed, though. He was the top target and focal point of one of the most explosive passing attacks in the country. Despite having a slight frame, he holds up well under contact and can contort his body midair to come down with the football. Franklin would be an instant upgrade over what the Chiefs currently have and would allow them to put quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arm to good use.

The Chiefs may need to move up into the mid to early 20s to land him.

Round prediction: Middle of the first round

Positional fit: X and Z receiver

Chiefs fit: Excellent

Keon Coleman | School: Florida State | HT/WT: 6’4, 215lbs | Class: Junior

With Coleman, the name of the game is potential.

He might be one of the most raw receivers in this draft from a technical standpoint, but aside from Thomas Jr., there isn’t another player with this athletic profile that the Chiefs will sniff. He is one of the longest receivers in the draft, and scouts will drool when they see him running in shorts at the combine.

Coleman is fun to watch because he makes contested catches look easy and flies down the field, but he also struggles to get separation due to a lackadaisical and non-existent route tree.

Round prediction: Late first round

Positional fit: Z receiver

Chiefs fit: Very good

Ja’Lynn Polk | School: Washington | HT/WT: 6’2, 204lbs | Class: Sophomore

Polk is a sort of Swiss Army knife in the sense that you can honestly line him up anywhere, and he will succeed.

While he may not possess elite athleticism like some other names on this list, there aren’t any holes in his game — he is a solid B+ at everything. He just gets open and catches passes. If I am nitpicking, he could be a little bit more dynamic after the catch.

Polk would contribute earlier than other rookies taken in this draft and might have the highest floor of any of these guys.

Round prediction: Early second round

Positional fit: Anywhere

Chiefs fit: Very good

Xavier Legette | School: South Carolina | HT/WT: 6’0, 227lbs | Class: Senior

Legette only had one year of production in his five years of college football, but in his defense, it was a very good year.

He caught 71 passes for 1,255 and seven touchdowns. And the fact he did this in the SEC should silence most of the concerns about whether the season was a one-off fluke. Leggette is a big-bodied, physical receiver who turns into a running back with the ball in his hands.

He’s no spring chicken. He is already 23, and some teams might wonder if there is any upside left or if this is as good as it gets for Legette.

Round prediction: Second round

Positional fit: X receiver

Chiefs fit: Good

Brenden Rice | School: USC | HT/WT: 6’3, 210lbs | Class: Senior

Rice is the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, and there is some similarity to their games in the sense that the younger Rice is faster than he lets on, and he possesses some of his father’s savviness in his routes and releases off the line.

Rice needs to be more consistent at the point of the catch. He’s not as physical as you would expect a player of his size to be, but he excels at finding open space and making himself available when the play breaks down, and the quarterback extends the play out of the pocket.

Round prediction: Late second to mid-third round

Positional fit: X receiver

Chiefs fit: Very good

=Who do you want the Chiefs to take in this draft? Let us know in the comments below.