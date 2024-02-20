Travis, Jason Kelce address parade incident ahead of latest podcast

A prerecorded episode of the “New Heights” podcast — featuring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — is set to drop on Wednesday, but following the tragic events of last week, it sounds like the brothers recorded a message to be placed ahead of the latest show.

TRAVIS: “We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first.”

JASON: “We just want to say our hearts go out to all of the victims. Their families, Chiefs Kingdom — and all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community. And it’s unfortunate and deeply tragic events that occurred. So we also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprung into action: the first responders on scene. And anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

TRAVIS: “We’ll share a link to donate to the Chiefs Emergency Response Fund in our bio. Your donation goes to supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services and the first responders.”

JASON: “One of the things that’s evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there. The 92-percenters, everybody that watches this show, we’re still figuring out a way for us to be involved. And obviously you can donate to these links right now. But we plan on doing something in the future. We’re trying to get that situated right now, have some ideas, but just make sure you’re following, and we’ll be telling you guys in ways that we’re gonna try and get involved.”

TRAVIS: “92% as we appreciate you, Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We’re with you guys, and we’ll see you guys soon.”