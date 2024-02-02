Chiefs vs. 49ers Friday injury report: 3 Chiefs listed as questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game — even during the bye week before the Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played a week from Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the bye week with official designations (as of now):

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Charles Omenihu DE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP DNP DNP QUEST Isiah Pacheco RB Toe-Ankle DNP LP LP - Chris Jones DT Quad DNP LP LP - Richie James WR Foot FP FP FP - Rashee Rice WR Ankle FP FP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP FP FP - Blaine Gabbert QB Oblique FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB Neck LP FP FP - Drue Tranquill LB Knee FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP FP FP - Prince Tega-Wanogho (IR) OL Quad FP FP LP INJ RSV Skyy Moore WR Knee LP LP LP INJ RSV

49ers

Check back soon for the 49ers’ official injury report.

Some notes

The Chiefs say that three players are officially questionable for the game as of Friday: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad).

for the game as of Friday: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad). Defensive tackle Charles Omenhiu (torn ACL) is out , and he is likely to be replaced by Moore or Wanogho, who remain on the injured reserve list at the time of this writing.

, and he is likely to be replaced by Moore or Wanogho, who remain on the injured reserve list at the time of this writing. Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe) participated in two limited practices this week and are expected to be “good to go” for the game.

practices this week and are expected to be “good to go” for the game. As mentioned earlier this week, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (personal) is off the injury report.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Toney’s status: “I thought he looked good. For us, it’s a day-by-day thing for him and where he’s at… it’s kind of an interesting week just because you do have that extra week. Just really mentally keeping the pace up for everybody but also physically trying to make sure you don’t lose your conditioning as well, but he did well... We’re evaluating all that with every player every day, just kind of seeing where they’re at. We want to be able to see it in practice. It’s so important to be able to see these guys practice, and see how they’re doing individually and then how they fit within the scheme and what we have.”

“I thought he looked good. For us, it’s a day-by-day thing for him and where he’s at… it’s kind of an interesting week just because you do have that extra week. Just really mentally keeping the pace up for everybody but also physically trying to make sure you don’t lose your conditioning as well, but he did well... We’re evaluating all that with every player every day, just kind of seeing where they’re at. We want to be able to see it in practice. It’s so important to be able to see these guys practice, and see how they’re doing individually and then how they fit within the scheme and what we have.” Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) were upgraded to full participants on Thursday and remained that way Friday. Gay could not play in the AFC Championship game, so this is a good sign for his Super Bowl availability.

For the Thursday injury report, click here.