Steve Spagnuolo laughs off ‘In Spags We Trust’ shirts

The defensive coordinator spoke about Justin Reid’s shirt design when he spoke to the media on Friday.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has had an incredible season. In 2023, his unit allowed the second-fewest points in the league.

As a result, members of the Chiefs went to Baltimore for the AFC Championship against the Ravens, wearing T-shirts that read, “In Spags We Trust.” Safety Justin Reid seemed to be the one to spearhead the effort.

Following the 17-10 win that punched the Chiefs’ ticket to the Super Bowl, fans of the club began clamoring for the shirts. And as a result, Reid made them available to the public on Monday after the game.

The safety later announced that orders had reached the 1,000 mark and continued to grow. Spagnuolo had some fun with the situation when asked about it on Friday.

“Aw, man... humbling, very humbling,” smiled Spagnuolo. “I’m going to shoot him for doing that. I’m trying to burn every T-shirt that I can find. I don’t think I’m getting them all, though.”

One of those 1,000-and-counting shirts that Spagnuolo doesn’t get to is likely to be on the back of your best-dressed friend at the Super Bowl watch party.

