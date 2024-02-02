In latest ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans have chosen 2023’s best free-agent signing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. You can see all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs’ fan confidence

Naturally, the confidence of Kansas City fans rose even higher after the team qualified for Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. That was up from 93% one week earlier.

Best free-agent signing

There was surprisingly little disagreement on this issue. Almost six out of seven Chiefs fans thought the former Los Angeles Chargers’ linebacker was the team’s best veteran pickup before the 2023 season.

A Chiefs dynasty?

Specifically, we asked, “Would a third Super Bowl win over five seasons inarguably make the Chiefs’ current run a dynasty?” An overwhelming majority of Kansas City fans said yes.

Super Bowl rooting interest

The Internet has been full of polls indicating that few NFL fans were rooting for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship — or that Kansas City is now the league’s most-hated team. But in our sampling of NFL fans from around the country, people will be evenly split on their favorite team to win Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL MVP prediction

Interestingly, NFL fans in our survey don’t seem quite as sure as most media observers that Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson will be named the NFL’s MVP. Of course... Associated Press writers voted before the postseason — while NFL fans had seen what happened in Baltimore last Sunday. But before that game, 49% of Arrowhead Pride readers would have picked Jackson for MVP, while 41% would have picked McCaffrey.

NFL DPOY prediction

Nationwide, fans narrowly picked the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt as the most likely to win 2023’s Defensive Player of the Year award — just ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett. AP readers were a little more sure of themselves. 37% said they would pick Watt, while 30% would have voted for Garrett.

NFL OROY prediction

A clear majority of NFL fans think Houston Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. A smaller majority of AP readers (55%) would have picked Stroud — while 40% would have gone with the Los Angeles Rams’ wideout Puka Nacua.

NFL DROY prediction

For Defensive Rookie of the Year, NFL fans see another close race between the Texans’ defensive end Will Anderson and the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter. A similar number (44%) of our readers would have voted the award to Anderson — but just 30% would have chosen Carter.

COY prediction

This week, a majority of NFL fans think the Detroit Lions’ head coach Dan Campell will be named Coach of the Year, while a significant number predict the Texans’ DeMeco Ryans. That’s pretty close to the way Arrowhead Pride readers voted.

CPOY prediction

This week’s NFL respondents think Baker Mayfield has the inside track to be named Comeback Player of the Year. By almost the same margin (51%), that’s the guy AP readers would have picked — but they thought more highly of the Browns’ quarterback Joe Flacco (28%) and less highly of the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin (14%).

