Charles Omenihu’s fingerprints will be all over Chiefs’ Super Bowl preparation

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Charles Omenihu won’t play in Super Bowl LVIII — but teammates say his impact will still be felt.

The former San Francisco 49ers player suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship — but not without first making a big play: a second-quarter strip-sack of Lamar Jackson that was recovered by George Karlaftis.

More from #Chiefs Charles Omenihu: "I wish I would've been able to finish the game out but I made a play to help the team..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/DS5FKfClV7 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 29, 2024

“I mean, it’s huge,” linebacker Nick Bolton said of Omenihu’s absence. “We missed him earlier in the season.

“He’s one of those guys, man, that I’d hate to see him go down. He’s worked hard for this moment. Got a chance to play against his old team — on that venue and that stage, man — so you feel for him for sure.”

Chiefs fan, I love yall and appreciate y’all truly https://t.co/BWsi11Cqbf — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 31, 2024

Finishing his season with eight total sacks and a forced fumble, Omenihu is now charged with providing valuable intelligence and energy to the team as it heads into the biggest game of the season.

“I actually talked to him yesterday,” revealed Bolton, “and just told him we still need your spirits around the facility... We’re gonna need your energy. We’re gonna need your positivity. We’re just going to lean on him a little bit — and he’s gonna lean on us as he goes into this process.”

The former 49er joined the Kingdom in March, offering a punch off the edge and positivity in the locker room — just like his teammates Wliie Gay Jr. and Chris Jones.

#Chiefs confirm Charles Omenihu will miss #SuperBowl with a torn ACL. Tough loss but the former 49er is expected provide intel and energy headed into Vegas @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/m4sNMSGgh4 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) February 1, 2024

“It’s like Willie and Chris — all those guys, man,” said Bolton of Omenihu. “They let football be fun.

“You don’t really want to get too caught up in the big venue, the big stage, the big lights. So he kind of lets us have fun — let your personality show up. Be yourself. So he makes sure he brings that out of the football team.”