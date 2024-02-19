Ranking the Chiefs’ top 5 positions of need going into 2024 offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have a historic offseason on the horizon. In the NFL’s modern era of higher scores and volume passing, no team has had the chance for three consecutive Super Bowl titles. It was a different time 19 years ago when the New England Patriots went into the 2005 offseason with a three-peat in mind.

That shot at unprecedented status will make every move the Chiefs make this offseason much more important — and there will be moves. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to overcome holes in the roster on the way to Super Bowl LVIII, and general manager Brett Veach won’t be swayed by the championship gleam on players that can blind fans.

I ranked the five positions the Chiefs should prioritize this offseason, explaining the level of need for each:

1. Defensive tackle

The Chiefs’ 2024 roster currently includes one defensive tackle under contract: Neil Farrel Jr., who will be in his third season after only contributing 62 snaps to Kansas City in 2023 (16 of them came in Super Bowl LVIII).

That makes this the Chiefs’ top position to address this offseason. Building the position starts with star pass rusher Chris Jones, whose timeline will be sped up this year: Kansas City can franchise tag him, but it would tie up $32 million in immediate cap space. The team could opt not to use it and compete against the open market or get a long-term deal done quickly after applying the tag in order to allow themselves spending flexibility.

Regardless of how that gets done, the Chiefs still need to add a capable starter at nose tackle; Farrel should not project as a starter in 2024. In the last two offseasons, the plan was simply to re-sign Derrick Nnadi for a one-year deal, which has worked — but the soon-to-be 28-year-old suffered a triceps injury this postseason that put him on Injured Reserve.

The team needs starters and depth here. That may require a free agent (if Jones doesn’t re-sign), but this room arguably needs multiple draft picks added — and a higher selection than the sixth round, like Keondre Coburn last year; he was cut by Week 1.

2. Wide receiver

If you asked the 2024 Chiefs’ offense to take the field right now, the wide receivers would be missing just Mecole Hardman and Richie James from the Super Bowl roster. It could be argued that the team just needs to fill the niche role those two occupied to finish 2023.

However, the organization could benefit from shaking up the position room around Rashee Rice. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s strong finish to last season does not outweigh the roughly $12 million in cap space the Chiefs freed up by cutting him ahead of 2024. He is too one-dimensional to justify that figure; the unit needs a more dynamic player for those snaps.

Plus, Justin Watson is signed for 2024, providing similar skills for only a $2 million cap hit.

It’s not that simple when addressing the underperformance of Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. The two are each under contract, with no financial benefits for the Chiefs to cut them ahead of the offseason program. Each will have a shot to carve a role out in the offense, but unlikely a big one.

The Chiefs need to inject this room with legitimate talent. There are free agents worth targeting, and this is also a strong draft class at wide receiver. Look for multiple moves here.

3. Left tackle

After two championships won with an “outside hire” at left tackle, the Chiefs could be turning over the keys to a homegrown product: Wanya Morris, the third-round pick from last spring that started four games on Mahomes’ blind side down the stretch in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Morris looked like a rookie, flashing his raw talent at times — mostly as a strong run blocker — but also giving way to pass-rush pressure in impactful ways. There’s reason to believe he can be the team’s future at the position, but it is necessary to add competition for the 2024 season at that position.

The team would need to find another affordable veteran like Donovan Smith or draft a talented prospect on Day 1.

4. Defensive end

The position with draft selections from each of the Chiefs’ last two first rounds is not a welcomed sight on a list like this. It’s a result of the unfortunate injury to defensive end Charles Omenihu in the AFC Championship: he tore his ACL, putting him on an optimistic pace to recover by the start of the 2024 regular season.

Realistically, it’s unfair to expect Omenihu to jump in and be an impactful starter for the first half next year. That means the team’s starting defensive ends project as George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Behind them is just the fifth-round pick from last year, edge rusher B.J. Thompson.

It’s important the team finds a player capable of starting opposite Karlaftis to begin 2024. Anudike-Uzomah may not be ready for every-down playing time — and even if he is, the depth is very thin. Whether it’s a solid free agent or a targeted prospect, the Chiefs’ defense could use another capable body on the edge.

5. Change-of-pace running back

Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was at his best when the Chiefs used him like a battering ram, sending him downhill on traditional handoffs and letting him explode through any seams opened up by a powerful run-blocking unit.

He showed improvement in other areas of the position last season, but he and the offense can be further maximized if a consistent playmaker can join the backfield — in the realm of Jerick McKinnon during the 2022 playoff run (and Super Bowl LVIII).

There will be a pool of free agents to choose from here, but the team has a better chance at striking gold by finding an underrated prospect later in the draft.