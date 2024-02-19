Examining Chiefs’ legend Nick Allegretti’s UCL tear

A Kansas City Chiefs’ legend was forged in Super Bowl LVIII. Interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow in the second quarter, yet still played all 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in their overtime Super Bowl victory.

Since the Super Bowl, Allegretti has (rightfully) been showered with praise from his teammates and Chiefs fans for the effort and guts he displayed in fighting through the injury.

Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap! @Gretti_53 https://t.co/er2LfUDiVS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

Already filling in for the injured guard Joe Thuney (pectoral injury), the Chiefs’ offensive line depth would have gotten dangerously thin if Allegretti had not been able to continue playing. In a first half where the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front was dominant, this proved to be pivotal in the Chiefs’ offensive success.

I believe this is the play where Nick Allegretti tore his UCL. He takes an absolute jolt to his left arm on this run. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/p2SL8QVBWE — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 14, 2024

Luckily for Allegretti, the UCL is not a vital ligament of the elbow for an offensive lineman to do their job. The medical staff braced and taped his elbow to provide extra stability, and Allegretti was able to finish the Super Bowl.

As the Chiefs enter another pivotal offseason in a quest to continue their dynasty, and Allegretti himself is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent — let’s examine the injury and what it could mean for Allegretti’s future.

Examining an ulnar collateral ligament tear

The UCL is the main stabilizing ligament on the medial (pinky) side of the elbow. It prevents medial or valgus instability and is most active in providing stability with the arm flexed overhead. This is why it is pivotal for delivering stability with throwing. The UCL attaches to the medial humerus (arm bone) and the proximal ulna (one of two forearm bones).

Most UCL strains and tears are a result of overuse and repetitive stresses to the ligament over time. In less common cases, UCL tears are a result of trauma, a blow or a direct fall on the elbow — such as what Allegretti suffered.

The UCL is most commonly injured in overhead and throwing athletes due to the stress and forces placed on the medial elbow as a player goes through their throwing motion on a repetitive basis. The famed Tommy John surgery is a reconstruction of the UCL. When we think of UCL tears, we often think of baseball players, especially pitchers. Just this season, however, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned from Tommy John surgery in less than nine months to play the entire 2024 season.

Allegretti’s future

Usually, a surgical repair of a UCL ligament requires nine to 12 months to rehab and return to play. Most medical studies and data available belong to overhead or throwing athletes.

As Allegretti proved in the Super Bowl, the UCL is not pivotal to performing the tasks an offensive lineman is required to do. The pain he experienced during the Super Bowl should subside with conservative treatment. For this reason, there is no guarantee that Allegretti will require surgery to repair the UCL despite reports of it being a full tear.

In all actuality, a non-throwing athlete can play their position and go about their daily life without the stability provided by the UCL because the UCL isn’t stressed as greatly in non-overhead athletes. Allegretti would certainly require surgery if there were other injuries he incurred at the elbow. This would include any muscular ruptures, an avulsion fracture (a portion of bone breaking off when the ligament tore), a nerve entrapment, other ligament damage or his own personal choice. These other injuries are unlikely, given the fact Allegretti had sufficient strength to finish the game.

Allegretti would return to the lineup with conservative treatment, donning an elbow brace. This would be to provide medial stability for the torn ligament. His production shouldn’t see a decline due to the injury since offensive linemen are not overhead athletes.

Unfortunately for Allegretti, the injury occurred immediately before he becomes an unrestricted free agent and a year after signing a one-year contract to remain in Kansas City. On a positive note, the injury is not detrimental to his position, and no matter what happens next, he goes down as a Chiefs legend for his performance in Super Bowl LVIII.