Chiefs announce contract extension for Dave Toub

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract extension for assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, the team announced on Friday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first broke the story, Toub’s contract was set to expire, and the new agreement is for three years.

The now 61-year-old Toub joined head coach Andy Reid’s initial Kansas City staff in 2013. His units have played major roles in the Chiefs’ recent postseason success.

The Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LIV appeared over before it even started as the team fell behind the Houston Texans 24-0 in the Divisional Round. The game turned as the Chiefs sniffed out a fake punt, eventually winning 51-31.

The Chiefs might not have escaped Super Bowl LVII with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles without a monster punt return by Kadarius Toney.

The extension also comes on the heels of a clutch special teams performance in Kansas City’s 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Kicker Harrison Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter set a Super Bowl record. The Chiefs recovered a fumble on a punt return to set up the team’s first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, linebacker Leo Chenal blocked an extra point attempt after a San Francisco touchdown. Taking a single point off the board proved critical as the contest went to overtime.

Reid confirmed earlier this week that he will continue coaching the Chiefs in 2024 — and keeping his staff together in a bid for the NFL’s first “three-peat” is clearly a priority. Toub’s extension comes days after the team announced a new contract for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Schefter also reported on The Pat McAfee Show Monday that defensive line coach Joe Cullen recently signed an extension.