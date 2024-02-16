Chiefs launch ‘KC Strong,’ an emergency response fund

Early Friday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they were launching “Kansas City Strong” (#KCStrong). The emergency response fund that will support victims impacted by the shooting that occurred shortly after the Super Bowl Champions Parade on Wednesday.

The Chiefs are accepting donations at this link.

In partnership with @UnitedWayGKC, we’ve launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders.



The Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation and NFL are supporting this cause with a… pic.twitter.com/wJppBe5sPF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 16, 2024

Two juveniles currently face gun-related and resisting arrest charges in connection to the incident. As the club’s official post on X notes, the Hunt family and the NFL are supporting this cause with an initial donation of $200,000.

The emergency response fund is in partnership with the United Way of Greater Kansas City.

“We woke up as champions expecting to celebrate a day in triumph,” wrote United Way GKC president and CEO Chris Rosson. “Instead, February 14 will be remembered for its tragedy. This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action. This is why together, the Chiefs and United Way are creating a special emergency fund to support our community in its efforts to heal and become more resilient in the wake of these horrific events.”

As a result of the event, one person — local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan — was confirmed dead. 22 other people were wounded. The team released an initial statement on Wednesday evening.