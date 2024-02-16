Mecole Hardman to play in Friday night’s celebrity game at NBA all-star weekend

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman plans to play in Friday night’s celebrity game as part of the NBA’s all-star weekend. ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed the news on his official X account.

As Schefter mentions, three other NFL players will also participate in the game: Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

The coaches for the game are ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent. It’s unclear which coach has Hardman on the roster (more on those rosters here).

The wide receiver is coming off Super Bowl LVIII having caught the game-winning touchdown pass, as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22. Hardman finished with three catches for 57 yards in the game.

Before playing football at the University of Georgia, Hardman played basketball at Elbert County High School. We found some highlights of Hardman in high school (which you can watch above or by clicking here).

The celebrity game begins at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will air on ESPN.