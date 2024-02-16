Steve Spagnuolo joins Pat McAfee for lengthy interview following Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo joined ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday to discuss several topics, beginning with the Super Bowl Champions Parade on Wednesday and the tragedy to follow.

“I’m glad you brought that up,” started Spagnuolo. “As great of a day as it was, it was really sad, and, of course, our prayers and hearts go out to the families that were affected. Just a tough way to end it. We don’t want to take away from what special accomplishment it was in trying to share it with our fans... we pray for those that got affected.”

Asked about the Chiefs’ 2023 defense (that ranked second in the league in points allowed per game), Spagnuolo mentioned the likes of Antonio Pierce and Tyrann Mathieu and their football IQ before explaining that he had that with all 11 players this season.

To Spagnuolo, that was what made them so good.

“This was highest number of guys on one unit that we’ve had,” said Spagnuolo. “When you have that, you feel confident in any type of in-game adjustment, anything new that you put in during the week, that the guys are just going to embrace it and roll with it — and they did that all year long. Even when we had injuries, we had guys that would step right in there from a mental standpoint and do the job. To be quite honest with you, I think that’s a credit to our assistant coaches, to have guys like that ready mentally and not skip a beat. “Drue Tranquill, coming to us, new from Chargers and Nick [Bolton] gets hurt, we step in. We don’t skip a beat because he’s a high-cerebral, high-IQ guy and we were able to keep doing the things we do.”

Spagnuolo also had many favorable things to say about quarterback Patrick Mahomes and how forthcoming he was this season in how he trusted the defense to make plays.

“Patrick’s a team guy. He’s all about winning. He’s all about team. When you’re on the other side of the ball, that makes you feel tremendously good. That was a huge, huge compliment that Pat paid to all of the defensive coaches and players when he made that statement — and we believe in him the same way. It’s a two-way street. You watch Patrick Mahomes operate day to day, he walks by my office every day on his way to the quarterback meeting room or whether he’s on the field, and it’s always about making all the other guys better. Patrick doesn’t sit out there and make it all about him. He wants to win so bad he doesn’t care how hit happens. “That’s the beauty of Patrick Mahomes and it’s the beauty of the rest of the guys who have all kinds of confidence in him. They’ll roll with him anytime. Like I said, thank God we had Patrick Mahomes at the end of the [Super Bowl] because you give up a field goal and you’re just not really sure what’s going to happen. He comes right there and scores and we all celebrate.”

The full, 25-minute interview with Spagnuolo is worth your time and available here.