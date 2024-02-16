Resuming Chiefs’ football coverage after Wednesday’s tragedy

The Kansas City Chiefs have managed Super Bowl championships in three of the last five seasons. What should be an impossible feat to accomplish has become so recurring that when parade day rolls around, we’ve actually grown to know what to reasonably expect around here.

Obviously, the last 24 to 48 hours have been anything but expected and anything but reasonable to digest. If you’re among those struggling, the city has provided two phone numbers for support:

Dial 816-799-1720

YCHAT is a 24/7 text, call and chat

Youth Violence Prevention Support Line



Dial 988

988 is a 24/7 Text, call and chat

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

I paused Chiefs football coverage on these pages Thursday as we sorted through all the new information and learned more about Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two who passed way too young at the age of 43. At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe page set up for Lopez-Galvan has reached $175,000 and counting, and I encourage you to contribute if you have the means.

I’m not wise enough to know how things can change, but I am wise enough to know they have to. I hope, as they do, you can support each other.

I believe, when it comes down to it, we all want the same thing: to be able to step out of our home and go do anything in public with the peace of mind that we’ll be walking back into that home later that day. That is something we all deserve.

The events of Wednesday saddened and sickened me. And I’m sorry you had to go through that, too.

We’ll resume covering the Chiefs today because I know that this team brings this city together more than anything. But as the news cycle restarts, let’s not forget what transpired this week.

We can only be better as a city and country by remembering, and doing whatever it takes to not let it happen again.