Chiefs 2024 offseason overview: free agents, salary cap and the draft

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, they have 54 players under contract.
Returning players (36)
All of these players were on the teams’s final 2023 active roster and remain under contract for the coming season.
Offense
- C Creed Humphrey
- T Wanya Morris
- T Lucas Niang
- G Trey Smith
- T Jawaan Taylor
- G Joe Thuney
- TE Noah Gray
- TE Travis Kelce
- RB Isiah Pacheco
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Skyy Moore
- WR Nikko Remigio
- WR Rashee Rice
- WR Justyn Ross
- WR Kadarius Toney
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- WR Justin Watson
- QB Patrick Mahomes
Defense
- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- DT Neil Farrell
- DE Malik Herring
- DE George Karlaftis
- DE Charles Omenihu
- DE BJ Thompson
- LB Nick Bolton
- LB Leo Chenal
- LB Cam Jones
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- DB Chamarri Conner
- S Bryan Cook
- CB Nic Jones
- CB Trent McDuffie
- S Justin Reid
- CB Jaylen Watson
- CB Joshua Williams
Specialists
- K Harrison Butker
Please note: We are aware that some sites list defensive end Malik Herring as a restricted free agent. We believe, however, that he is still under contract for 2024. This is because he was on Kansas City’s Reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list for his rookie season. As we get closer to the beginning of the league year, we expect to have more clarity on his precise status for 2024.
New players (18)
All of these players have been signed to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2024 season, meaning they will be on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, March 13. The players marked with an asterisk (*) were on the team’s practice squad when the season ended.
Offense
- RB Hassan Hall
- RB Keaontay Ingram*
- RB Deneric Prince*
- TE Izaiah Gathings*
- WR Jacob Copeland
- WR Anthony Miller
- WR Shi Smith
- WR Montrell Washington*
- QB Ian Book
- QB Chris Oladokun*
- OT Chukwuebuka Godrick*
Defense
- DT Isaiah Buggs*
- DT Matt Dickerson*
- DE Truman Jones*
- LB Jordan Smith
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- CB Keith Taylor*
- S Trey Dean*
The 2023 practice squad players who have not yet signed contracts are T Darian Kinnard, TE Matt Bushman, TE Gerrit Prince, WR Cornell Powell, DT Mike Pennel and C Austin Reiter.
Free agents (26)
When the season concluded, all of these players were on the team’s active roster (or Reserve/Injured list). Their contracts, however, will expire on the first day of the new league year. These players fall into three categories based on the amount of time they have in the league.
Exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs)
These players have less than three accrued seasons in the league. The Chiefs can retain their rights for 2024 by tendering them a one-year NFL minimum contract for the coming season. Most ERFA players are offered (and sign) these contracts.
- OL Mike Caliendo
- LB Cole Christiansen
- LB Jack Cochrane
- S Nazeeh Johnson
Restricted free agents (RFAs)
These players have accumulated three accrued seasons in the league. While these players can negotiate and sign with any team, the Chiefs team can offer them a contract tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation should they sign elsewhere.
- T Prince Tega Wanogho
- TE Jody Fortson
Unrestricted free agents (UFAs)
These players have four or more accrued NFL seasons. All are free to negotiate and sign with any team. Some will be re-signed to new Chiefs contracts. Others will be allowed to seek better deals with other teams — and if history is any guide, some of them will later be re-signed if they are unable to find work elsewhere. And some will never again wear a Kansas City uniform.
- G Nick Allegretti
- T Donovan Smith
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- RB Jerick McKinnon
- TE Blake Bell
- WR Mecole Hardman
- WR Richie James
- QB Blaine Gabbert
- DT Tershawn Wharton
- DT Chris Jones
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- DE Michael Danna
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- LB Darius Harris
- LB Drue Tranquill
- CB L’Jarius Sneed
- S Deon Bush
- S Mike Edwards
- P Tommy Townsend
- LS James Winchester
Draft picks (6)
As it now stands, Kansas City will have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit April 25-27.
- Round 1, Pick 32
- Round 2, Pick 64
- Round 3, Pick 95
- Round 4
- Round 5 (via Dallas)
- Round 7
In 2022, the Chiefs traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for cornerback Lonnie Johnson. Since Johnson didn’t make the Kansas City roster, we believe the Chiefs will get that pick back.
In addition to these picks, the team is expected to be awarded compensatory picks for 2023’s free agency losses. The precise number (and position) of these picks is yet unknown, but the current estimate is that the team will receive one pick at the end of the fifth round.
Cap space ($15.5 million)
With these 54 players under contract, we currently estimate that the team has $15.5 million in salary cap space. Until the new league year begins on March 13, there is actually no limit on the team’s salaries. But starting then — and until the beginning of the 2024 season — the team’s top 51 salaries must fit under the cap. So this figure is an estimate of how much cap space the team would have if the new league year began today.
This figure, however, is likely to change soon. The Chiefs are certain to make roster moves before the league year begins.
As always, our Chiefs roster page — available under the Resources tab on any Arrowhead Pride page — has the up-to-date team roster and salary cap information. As the offseason progresses, be sure to check it often.
