Chiefs 2024 offseason overview: free agents, salary cap and the draft

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, they have 54 players under contract.

Returning players (36)

All of these players were on the teams’s final 2023 active roster and remain under contract for the coming season.

Offense

C Creed Humphrey

T Wanya Morris

T Lucas Niang

G Trey Smith

T Jawaan Taylor

G Joe Thuney

TE Noah Gray

TE Travis Kelce

RB Isiah Pacheco

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Skyy Moore

WR Nikko Remigio

WR Rashee Rice

WR Justyn Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Justin Watson

QB Patrick Mahomes

Defense

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

DE George Karlaftis

DE Charles Omenihu

DE BJ Thompson

LB Nick Bolton

LB Leo Chenal

LB Cam Jones

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

DB Chamarri Conner

S Bryan Cook

CB Nic Jones

CB Trent McDuffie

S Justin Reid

CB Jaylen Watson

CB Joshua Williams

Specialists

K Harrison Butker

Please note: We are aware that some sites list defensive end Malik Herring as a restricted free agent. We believe, however, that he is still under contract for 2024. This is because he was on Kansas City’s Reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list for his rookie season. As we get closer to the beginning of the league year, we expect to have more clarity on his precise status for 2024.

New players (18)

All of these players have been signed to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2024 season, meaning they will be on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, March 13. The players marked with an asterisk (*) were on the team’s practice squad when the season ended.

Offense

RB Hassan Hall

RB Keaontay Ingram*

RB Deneric Prince*

TE Izaiah Gathings*

WR Jacob Copeland

WR Anthony Miller

WR Shi Smith

WR Montrell Washington*

QB Ian Book

QB Chris Oladokun*

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick*

Defense

DT Isaiah Buggs*

DT Matt Dickerson*

DE Truman Jones*

LB Jordan Smith

CB Kelvin Joseph

CB Keith Taylor*

S Trey Dean*

The 2023 practice squad players who have not yet signed contracts are T Darian Kinnard, TE Matt Bushman, TE Gerrit Prince, WR Cornell Powell, DT Mike Pennel and C Austin Reiter.

Free agents (26)

When the season concluded, all of these players were on the team’s active roster (or Reserve/Injured list). Their contracts, however, will expire on the first day of the new league year. These players fall into three categories based on the amount of time they have in the league.

Exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs)

These players have less than three accrued seasons in the league. The Chiefs can retain their rights for 2024 by tendering them a one-year NFL minimum contract for the coming season. Most ERFA players are offered (and sign) these contracts.

OL Mike Caliendo

LB Cole Christiansen

LB Jack Cochrane

S Nazeeh Johnson

Restricted free agents (RFAs)

These players have accumulated three accrued seasons in the league. While these players can negotiate and sign with any team, the Chiefs team can offer them a contract tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation should they sign elsewhere.

T Prince Tega Wanogho

TE Jody Fortson

Unrestricted free agents (UFAs)

These players have four or more accrued NFL seasons. All are free to negotiate and sign with any team. Some will be re-signed to new Chiefs contracts. Others will be allowed to seek better deals with other teams — and if history is any guide, some of them will later be re-signed if they are unable to find work elsewhere. And some will never again wear a Kansas City uniform.

G Nick Allegretti

T Donovan Smith

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Jerick McKinnon

TE Blake Bell

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Richie James

QB Blaine Gabbert

DT Tershawn Wharton

DT Chris Jones

DT Derrick Nnadi

DE Michael Danna

LB Willie Gay Jr.

LB Darius Harris

LB Drue Tranquill

CB L’Jarius Sneed

S Deon Bush

S Mike Edwards

P Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

Draft picks (6)

As it now stands, Kansas City will have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit April 25-27.

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4

Round 5 (via Dallas)

Round 7

In 2022, the Chiefs traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for cornerback Lonnie Johnson. Since Johnson didn’t make the Kansas City roster, we believe the Chiefs will get that pick back.

In addition to these picks, the team is expected to be awarded compensatory picks for 2023’s free agency losses. The precise number (and position) of these picks is yet unknown, but the current estimate is that the team will receive one pick at the end of the fifth round.

Cap space ($15.5 million)

With these 54 players under contract, we currently estimate that the team has $15.5 million in salary cap space. Until the new league year begins on March 13, there is actually no limit on the team’s salaries. But starting then — and until the beginning of the 2024 season — the team’s top 51 salaries must fit under the cap. So this figure is an estimate of how much cap space the team would have if the new league year began today.

This figure, however, is likely to change soon. The Chiefs are certain to make roster moves before the league year begins.

As always, our Chiefs roster page — available under the Resources tab on any Arrowhead Pride page — has the up-to-date team roster and salary cap information. As the offseason progresses, be sure to check it often.