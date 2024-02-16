Chiefs sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

According to the NFL’s official transactions report this week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed 11 players from their 2023 practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Wednesday and Thursday. That means these individuals will be on the team’s 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins on March 13. The Chiefs had already signed seven players from outside the organization to reserve/future contracts since the regular season’s conclusion.

Wednesday’s list included defensive tackles Isaiah Buggs and Matt Dickerson, running backs Keaontay Ingram and Deneric Prince, safety Trey Dean, defensive end Truman Jones, cornerback Keith Taylor, and wide receiver Montrell Washington. On Thursday, the Chiefs added tight end Izaiah Gathings, tackle Chukuebuka Godrick, and quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Notable is Dickerson, who played 190 defensive snaps in 12 regular season games with the Chiefs this season. Prince — an early training camp star before cooling off in the preseason — appeared in a pair of regular season games but saw only 15 special teams snaps. Washington — a 2022 fifth-round selection by the Denver Broncos — saw action in six games, returning eight punts for 61 yards.

Oladokun received a practice squad elevation in Week 18 to back up Blaine Gabbert as Kansas City rested their key players.

Glad To Be Here We Got The Deal Done And Now It’s Time To Go Back To Work ❤️ #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsNation #96BALLFOREVER #GODSCHILD pic.twitter.com/l36modKSxj — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) February 13, 2024

The 27-year-old Buggs may be a name to watch. A 2019 sixth-round draft selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buggs has appeared in 56 career games and landed in Kansas City in January after his practice squad contract with the Detroit Lions expired. With Neil Farrell currently the Chiefs’ only returning defensive tackle signed for 2024, Buggs may have a more realistic path to the regular season roster than typical for this level of signing.

Godrick was assigned to the Chiefs via the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He attended training camp and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad with a roster exemption. He will now count against the 90-man roster.

Missing from the Chiefs’ final practice squad are wide receiver Cornell Powell, tight end Matt Bushman, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Austin Reiter, and defensive tackle Mike Pennel. Tight end Gerrit Prince finished the season on the practice squad injured list and is also unsigned for 2024.

These players could still end up back in Kansas City — but they will be free to speak with other teams about opportunities once their existing practice squad contracts expire early next week.

With these moves, the Chiefs now have 54 players under contract. We estimate that they begin the offseason with $15.5 million in available cap space.