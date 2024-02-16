Chiefs-49ers snap counts: Jerick McKinnon jumps right back in

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Let’s see how Kansas City used its players as it won its second consecutive NFL championship.
Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, TE Noah Gray, LT Donovan Smith, LG Nick Allegretti, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, WR Rashee Rice, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.
Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Chris Jones, DT Mike Pennel, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Leo Chenal, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Trent McDuffie, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid and S Mike Edwards.
Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert and WR Skyy Moore.
Inactive: WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, RB La’Mical Perine, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, DE BJ Thompson and LB Darius Harris.
Offensive takeaways
Offensive line
Despite suffering a UCL tear in his elbow during the second quarter, reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (who was filling in for Joe Thuney at left guard) was on the field for 100% of the offensive snaps.
Running Backs
Just five weeks after core muscle surgery, Jerick McKinnon was on the field for 22% of the offensive snaps. While this was lower than his typical usage, it’s more than we might have expected. Starter Isiah Pacheco was in his normal range of use, so McKinnon’s snaps came at the expense of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
It will be interesting to see if either one of those players is brought back for 2024. McKinnon — unlike Edwards-Healire — has a special-teams role. And as the data shows, he was right back into that role during Sunday’s game.
Wide receivers
For the Super Bowl, the Chiefs had eight wide receivers on their active roster. Three of them — Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross — did not dress for the game. Just as in other recent games, Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the most time on the field. Justin Watson led the rest of the group.
Defensive takeaways
Secondary
As always, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed — and safeties Justin Reid and Mike Edwards (continuing to fill in for Bryan Cook) — were the every-down players on the back end. Continuing the routine of recent games, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams split the snaps as the extra outside corners in the nickel personnel packages — and rookie Chamarri Conner continued to get work as the third safety in some packages.
Linebackers
As always, MIKE linebacker was an every-down presence at the second level. Willie Gay Jr. was right back to his normal range of use after missing the AFC Championship with an injury. This meant that Drue Tranquill was back to sharing rotational snaps with Leo Chenal.
Defensive line
The biggest question about the defensive line ahead of the Super Bowl was how the team would compensate for defensive end Charles Omenihu being unavailable. Would they use defensive tackle Chris Jones on the outside more often? Would they use Malik Herring and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to take up some of the slack?
But according to PFF, Jones played outside on 40% of his snaps — compared to 61% in the AFC Championship when Omenihu played only six reps — while getting a normal percentage of use. Meanwhile, Herring and Anudike-Uzomah (back to his normal range from earlier in the season) combined for 33% of the defensive plays.
On the inside, Neil Farrel got more work than he had seen since the team’s Week 3 victory over the Chicago Bears. Mike Pennel was a new high in usage as he continued to fill the void left by the injury to Derrick Nnadi — and Tershawn Wharton’s use was down from a high point in the AFC Championship.
Data
Offense
|Offense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Nick Allegretti
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Creed Humphrey
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Donovan Smith
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Trey Smith
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|79
(100%)
|49
(100%)
|30
(100%)
|Travis Kelce
|67
(85%)
|43
(88%)
|24
(80%)
|Rashee Rice
|67
(85%)
|44
(90%)
|23
(77%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|61
(77%)
|42
(86%)
|19
(63%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|58
(73%)
|34
(69%)
|24
(80%)
|Justin Watson
|44
(56%)
|27
(55%)
|17
(57%)
|Noah Gray
|40
(51%)
|21
(43%)
|19
(63%)
|Mecole Hardman
|19
(24%)
|12
(24%)
|7
(23%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|17
(22%)
|13
(27%)
|4
(13%)
|Blake Bell
|10
(13%)
|2
(4%)
|8
(27%)
|Richie James
|8
(10%)
|5
(10%)
|3
(10%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4
(5%)
|2
(4%)
|2
(7%)
Defense
|Defense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|71
(100%)
|40
(100%)
|31
(100%)
|Trent McDuffie
|71
(100%)
|40
(100%)
|31
(100%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|71
(100%)
|40
(100%)
|31
(100%)
|Nick Bolton
|70
(99%)
|39
(98%)
|31
(100%)
|Mike Edwards
|69
(97%)
|39
(98%)
|30
(97%)
|Justin Reid
|69
(97%)
|40
(100%)
|29
(94%)
|George Karlaftis
|60
(85%)
|38
(95%)
|22
(71%)
|Michael Danna
|55
(77%)
|29
(73%)
|26
(84%)
|Chris Jones
|53
(75%)
|33
(83%)
|20
(65%)
|Mike Pennel
|38
(54%)
|18
(45%)
|20
(65%)
|Willie Gay Jr.
|37
(52%)
|20
(50%)
|17
(55%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|33
(46%)
|20
(50%)
|13
(42%)
|Drue Tranquill
|27
(38%)
|14
(35%)
|13
(42%)
|Leo Chenal
|26
(37%)
|13
(33%)
|13
(42%)
|Chamarri Conner
|22
(31%)
|13
(33%)
|9
(29%)
|Jaylen Watson
|21
(30%)
|13
(33%)
|8
(26%)
|Joshua Williams
|19
(27%)
|12
(30%)
|7
(23%)
|Neil Farrell
|16
(23%)
|8
(20%)
|8
(26%)
|Malik Herring
|16
(23%)
|7
(18%)
|9
(29%)
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|7
(10%)
|3
(8%)
|4
(13%)
|Deon Bush
|1
(1%)
|1
(3%)
|0
(0%)
Special Teams
|Special Teams
|Snaps
|Total
|33
(100%)
|Deon Bush
|28
(85%)
|Leo Chenal
|28
(85%)
|Jack Cochrane
|28
(85%)
|Chamarri Conner
|28
(85%)
|Joshua Williams
|26
(79%)
|Cole Christiansen
|23
(70%)
|Noah Gray
|21
(64%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|18
(55%)
|Nic Jones
|17
(52%)
|Jaylen Watson
|14
(42%)
|Harrison Butker
|12
(36%)
|Richie James
|11
(33%)
|Drue Tranquill
|11
(33%)
|Tommy Townsend
|10
(30%)
|James Winchester
|10
(30%)
|Justin Watson
|7
(21%)
|Blake Bell
|6
(18%)
|Nick Allegretti
|5
(15%)
|Nick Bolton
|5
(15%)
|Mike Caliendo
|5
(15%)
|Michael Danna
|5
(15%)
|Creed Humphrey
|5
(15%)
|George Karlaftis
|5
(15%)
|Wanya Morris
|5
(15%)
|Lucas Niang
|5
(15%)
|Mike Pennel
|5
(15%)
|Justin Reid
|5
(15%)
|Trey Smith
|5
(15%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|5
(15%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|5
(15%)
All Snaps
|All Snaps
|Off
|Def
|ST
|Total
|Total
|79
(100%)
|71
(100%)
|33
(100%)
|183
(100%)
|Nick Allegretti
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|84
(46%)
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|0
(0%)
|7
(10%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(4%)
|Blake Bell
|10
(13%)
|0
(0%)
|6
(18%)
|16
(9%)
|Nick Bolton
|0
(0%)
|70
(99%)
|5
(15%)
|75
(41%)
|Deon Bush
|0
(0%)
|1
(1%)
|28
(85%)
|29
(16%)
|Harrison Butker
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|12
(36%)
|12
(7%)
|Mike Caliendo
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|5
(3%)
|Leo Chenal
|0
(0%)
|26
(37%)
|28
(85%)
|54
(30%)
|Cole Christiansen
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|23
(70%)
|23
(13%)
|Jack Cochrane
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|28
(85%)
|28
(15%)
|Chamarri Conner
|0
(0%)
|22
(31%)
|28
(85%)
|50
(27%)
|Michael Danna
|0
(0%)
|55
(77%)
|5
(15%)
|60
(33%)
|Mike Edwards
|0
(0%)
|69
(97%)
|0
(0%)
|69
(38%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4
(5%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|4
(2%)
|Neil Farrell
|0
(0%)
|16
(23%)
|0
(0%)
|16
(9%)
|Willie Gay Jr.
|0
(0%)
|37
(52%)
|0
(0%)
|37
(20%)
|Noah Gray
|40
(51%)
|0
(0%)
|21
(64%)
|61
(33%)
|Mecole Hardman
|19
(24%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|19
(10%)
|Malik Herring
|0
(0%)
|16
(23%)
|0
(0%)
|16
(9%)
|Creed Humphrey
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|84
(46%)
|Richie James
|8
(10%)
|0
(0%)
|11
(33%)
|19
(10%)
|Chris Jones
|0
(0%)
|53
(75%)
|0
(0%)
|53
(29%)
|Nic Jones
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|17
(52%)
|17
(9%)
|George Karlaftis
|0
(0%)
|60
(85%)
|5
(15%)
|65
(36%)
|Travis Kelce
|67
(85%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|67
(37%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|79
(43%)
|Trent McDuffie
|0
(0%)
|71
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|71
(39%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|17
(22%)
|0
(0%)
|18
(55%)
|35
(19%)
|Wanya Morris
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|5
(3%)
|Lucas Niang
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|5
(3%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|58
(73%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|58
(32%)
|Mike Pennel
|0
(0%)
|38
(54%)
|5
(15%)
|43
(23%)
|Justin Reid
|0
(0%)
|69
(97%)
|5
(15%)
|74
(40%)
|Rashee Rice
|67
(85%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|67
(37%)
|Donovan Smith
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|79
(43%)
|Trey Smith
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|84
(46%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|0
(0%)
|71
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|71
(39%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|79
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(15%)
|84
(46%)
|Tommy Townsend
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|10
(30%)
|10
(5%)
|Drue Tranquill
|0
(0%)
|27
(38%)
|11
(33%)
|38
(21%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|61
(77%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|61
(33%)
|Jaylen Watson
|0
(0%)
|21
(30%)
|14
(42%)
|35
(19%)
|Justin Watson
|44
(56%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(21%)
|51
(28%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|0
(0%)
|33
(46%)
|5
(15%)
|38
(21%)
|Joshua Williams
|0
(0%)
|19
(27%)
|26
(79%)
|45
(25%)
|James Winchester
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|10
(30%)
|10
(5%)
Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks
