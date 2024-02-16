Chiefs-49ers snap counts: Jerick McKinnon jumps right back in

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Let’s see how Kansas City used its players as it won its second consecutive NFL championship.

Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, TE Noah Gray, LT Donovan Smith, LG Nick Allegretti, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, WR Rashee Rice, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.

Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Chris Jones, DT Mike Pennel, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Leo Chenal, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Trent McDuffie, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid and S Mike Edwards.

Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert and WR Skyy Moore.

Inactive: WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, RB La’Mical Perine, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, DE BJ Thompson and LB Darius Harris.

Offensive takeaways

Offensive line

Despite suffering a UCL tear in his elbow during the second quarter, reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (who was filling in for Joe Thuney at left guard) was on the field for 100% of the offensive snaps.

Running Backs

Just five weeks after core muscle surgery, Jerick McKinnon was on the field for 22% of the offensive snaps. While this was lower than his typical usage, it’s more than we might have expected. Starter Isiah Pacheco was in his normal range of use, so McKinnon’s snaps came at the expense of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

It will be interesting to see if either one of those players is brought back for 2024. McKinnon — unlike Edwards-Healire — has a special-teams role. And as the data shows, he was right back into that role during Sunday’s game.

Wide receivers

For the Super Bowl, the Chiefs had eight wide receivers on their active roster. Three of them — Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross — did not dress for the game. Just as in other recent games, Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the most time on the field. Justin Watson led the rest of the group.

Defensive takeaways

Secondary

As always, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed — and safeties Justin Reid and Mike Edwards (continuing to fill in for Bryan Cook) — were the every-down players on the back end. Continuing the routine of recent games, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams split the snaps as the extra outside corners in the nickel personnel packages — and rookie Chamarri Conner continued to get work as the third safety in some packages.

Linebackers

As always, MIKE linebacker was an every-down presence at the second level. Willie Gay Jr. was right back to his normal range of use after missing the AFC Championship with an injury. This meant that Drue Tranquill was back to sharing rotational snaps with Leo Chenal.

Defensive line

The biggest question about the defensive line ahead of the Super Bowl was how the team would compensate for defensive end Charles Omenihu being unavailable. Would they use defensive tackle Chris Jones on the outside more often? Would they use Malik Herring and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to take up some of the slack?

But according to PFF, Jones played outside on 40% of his snaps — compared to 61% in the AFC Championship when Omenihu played only six reps — while getting a normal percentage of use. Meanwhile, Herring and Anudike-Uzomah (back to his normal range from earlier in the season) combined for 33% of the defensive plays.

On the inside, Neil Farrel got more work than he had seen since the team’s Week 3 victory over the Chicago Bears. Mike Pennel was a new high in usage as he continued to fill the void left by the injury to Derrick Nnadi — and Tershawn Wharton’s use was down from a high point in the AFC Championship.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Nick Allegretti 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Creed Humphrey 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Donovan Smith 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Trey Smith 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Jawaan Taylor 79

(100%) 49

(100%) 30

(100%) Travis Kelce 67

(85%) 43

(88%) 24

(80%) Rashee Rice 67

(85%) 44

(90%) 23

(77%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 61

(77%) 42

(86%) 19

(63%) Isiah Pacheco 58

(73%) 34

(69%) 24

(80%) Justin Watson 44

(56%) 27

(55%) 17

(57%) Noah Gray 40

(51%) 21

(43%) 19

(63%) Mecole Hardman 19

(24%) 12

(24%) 7

(23%) Jerick McKinnon 17

(22%) 13

(27%) 4

(13%) Blake Bell 10

(13%) 2

(4%) 8

(27%) Richie James 8

(10%) 5

(10%) 3

(10%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4

(5%) 2

(4%) 2

(7%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 71

(100%) 40

(100%) 31

(100%) Trent McDuffie 71

(100%) 40

(100%) 31

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 71

(100%) 40

(100%) 31

(100%) Nick Bolton 70

(99%) 39

(98%) 31

(100%) Mike Edwards 69

(97%) 39

(98%) 30

(97%) Justin Reid 69

(97%) 40

(100%) 29

(94%) George Karlaftis 60

(85%) 38

(95%) 22

(71%) Michael Danna 55

(77%) 29

(73%) 26

(84%) Chris Jones 53

(75%) 33

(83%) 20

(65%) Mike Pennel 38

(54%) 18

(45%) 20

(65%) Willie Gay Jr. 37

(52%) 20

(50%) 17

(55%) Tershawn Wharton 33

(46%) 20

(50%) 13

(42%) Drue Tranquill 27

(38%) 14

(35%) 13

(42%) Leo Chenal 26

(37%) 13

(33%) 13

(42%) Chamarri Conner 22

(31%) 13

(33%) 9

(29%) Jaylen Watson 21

(30%) 13

(33%) 8

(26%) Joshua Williams 19

(27%) 12

(30%) 7

(23%) Neil Farrell 16

(23%) 8

(20%) 8

(26%) Malik Herring 16

(23%) 7

(18%) 9

(29%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 7

(10%) 3

(8%) 4

(13%) Deon Bush 1

(1%) 1

(3%) 0

(0%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 33

(100%) Deon Bush 28

(85%) Leo Chenal 28

(85%) Jack Cochrane 28

(85%) Chamarri Conner 28

(85%) Joshua Williams 26

(79%) Cole Christiansen 23

(70%) Noah Gray 21

(64%) Jerick McKinnon 18

(55%) Nic Jones 17

(52%) Jaylen Watson 14

(42%) Harrison Butker 12

(36%) Richie James 11

(33%) Drue Tranquill 11

(33%) Tommy Townsend 10

(30%) James Winchester 10

(30%) Justin Watson 7

(21%) Blake Bell 6

(18%) Nick Allegretti 5

(15%) Nick Bolton 5

(15%) Mike Caliendo 5

(15%) Michael Danna 5

(15%) Creed Humphrey 5

(15%) George Karlaftis 5

(15%) Wanya Morris 5

(15%) Lucas Niang 5

(15%) Mike Pennel 5

(15%) Justin Reid 5

(15%) Trey Smith 5

(15%) Jawaan Taylor 5

(15%) Tershawn Wharton 5

(15%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 79

(100%) 71

(100%) 33

(100%) 183

(100%) Nick Allegretti 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 84

(46%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 0

(0%) 7

(10%) 0

(0%) 7

(4%) Blake Bell 10

(13%) 0

(0%) 6

(18%) 16

(9%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 70

(99%) 5

(15%) 75

(41%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 1

(1%) 28

(85%) 29

(16%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 12

(36%) 12

(7%) Mike Caliendo 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 5

(3%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 26

(37%) 28

(85%) 54

(30%) Cole Christiansen 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(70%) 23

(13%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 28

(85%) 28

(15%) Chamarri Conner 0

(0%) 22

(31%) 28

(85%) 50

(27%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 55

(77%) 5

(15%) 60

(33%) Mike Edwards 0

(0%) 69

(97%) 0

(0%) 69

(38%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4

(5%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 4

(2%) Neil Farrell 0

(0%) 16

(23%) 0

(0%) 16

(9%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 37

(52%) 0

(0%) 37

(20%) Noah Gray 40

(51%) 0

(0%) 21

(64%) 61

(33%) Mecole Hardman 19

(24%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(10%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 16

(23%) 0

(0%) 16

(9%) Creed Humphrey 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 84

(46%) Richie James 8

(10%) 0

(0%) 11

(33%) 19

(10%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 53

(75%) 0

(0%) 53

(29%) Nic Jones 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 17

(52%) 17

(9%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 60

(85%) 5

(15%) 65

(36%) Travis Kelce 67

(85%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 67

(37%) Patrick Mahomes 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 79

(43%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 71

(100%) 0

(0%) 71

(39%) Jerick McKinnon 17

(22%) 0

(0%) 18

(55%) 35

(19%) Wanya Morris 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 5

(3%) Lucas Niang 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 5

(3%) Isiah Pacheco 58

(73%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 58

(32%) Mike Pennel 0

(0%) 38

(54%) 5

(15%) 43

(23%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 69

(97%) 5

(15%) 74

(40%) Rashee Rice 67

(85%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 67

(37%) Donovan Smith 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 79

(43%) Trey Smith 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 84

(46%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 71

(100%) 0

(0%) 71

(39%) Jawaan Taylor 79

(100%) 0

(0%) 5

(15%) 84

(46%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(30%) 10

(5%) Drue Tranquill 0

(0%) 27

(38%) 11

(33%) 38

(21%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 61

(77%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 61

(33%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 21

(30%) 14

(42%) 35

(19%) Justin Watson 44

(56%) 0

(0%) 7

(21%) 51

(28%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 33

(46%) 5

(15%) 38

(21%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 19

(27%) 26

(79%) 45

(25%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(30%) 10

(5%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks