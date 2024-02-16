The drive of a lifetime: Mahomes guides Chiefs to overtime victory over 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a miraculous effort late in the Super Bowl to win his third ring.

Getting to the finish line

With less than two minutes left on the clock, the Chiefs trailed by three and would have to muster up a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win.

They were able to put together an impressive 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended in a field goal. On the drive, Mahomes completed five passes for 58 yards, including a familiar 22-yard gash to tight end Travis Kelce to set up the game-tying field goal.

This play should look familiar. KC went with Y cross as time was winding down in regulation. Kelce initially acts like he may try to help chip on Bosa and hesitates. This is all he needs to create separation on Warner. This play set up the chip shot field goal to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/HE9nEkZHjj — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 13, 2024

Throughout Kelce's career, he has converted this play multiple times for the Chiefs — just ask the Los Angeles Chargers — and in this situation, it would set up a chip shot field goal.

Kelce lines up just outside of the 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. On the snap, Kelce looks like he is going to be giving a chip block to assist right tackle Jawaan Taylor, but after a brief bit of hesitation, he sticks his foot in the ground and breaks into the crossing route.

San Fransisco has played a lot of man defense in and around the red zone this season, and they do so here with Fred Warner matched up on Kelce. Warner is a step slow to react and slowed by Noah Gray who was also running a crossing-type look.

Kelce catches the ball and rumbles ahead. The dynamic duo struck once more and set the stage for a wild finish.

Converting critical downs

Down three in overtime, the Chiefs would have a chance to win the game — and they were healthy, with some tough hands in the forms of fourth and third down plays.

This play was NOT a zone read. KC is setting up a roll-out play, but Mahomes sees the 49ers get distracted in coverage and takes it himself. Bosa bites hard which creates the space Mahomes needs to operate. Good block from Rice and good awareness by Kelce to keep running. pic.twitter.com/CpyIfMa2rp — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 13, 2024

On a fourth down and once the pressure mounting, the Chiefs knew that Bosa would be amped up and ready to go, so they handled him — by not handling him.

On the snap, the Chiefs show a zone run to the left, and Bosa quickly fires off, looking to tackle Jerrick McKinnon. As this happens, Mahomes pulls the ball on a bootleg play and rolls to the right.

The defense keys in on Kelce, who was running to the flat, and Warner takes away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but this opens up a big lane for Mahomes to run. Taking off — and getting a block from wide receiver Rashee Rice — Mahomes gets more than enough for a first and keeps the drive alive.

A big third down-and-6 would set the stage for Mahomes' next big throw:

3rd down and SF brings seven. KC runs the mesh look with Rice and Hardman crossing the field. Kelce shuts his route down but gives a big shoulder to the chasing defender to pick up more yards. Mahomes was under pressure but put it on a dot to Rice. pic.twitter.com/mmxTvnl2Fm — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 13, 2024

This time, the Chiefs again use a familiar passing concept to beat deep coverage and San Fransisco's blitz. With the 49ers dropping four and sending seven, the Chiefs went with a mesh look with Rice and Mecole Hardman.

With the blitz closing in on Mahomes, he delivers a dime to Rice in stride. Rice was running the closest drag route, and he takes off running.

Kelce gives a big shoulder to one secondary player looking to chase after Rice, and the play turns into a 13-yard burst. The Chiefs would see third down one more time this drive, and this time, Mahomes would take matters into his own hands:

The 49er's defense was gassed at the end of the game, and on third and short Mahomes picked the right time to take off. The OL did a good job to maintain the pocket, and as the 49ers chased WR's Mahomes saw his chance to run. Mahomes isn't afraid of contact. pic.twitter.com/kE8BFnI2Ec — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 13, 2024

As the game wore on, it was apparent that both defenses were running out of steam, and Mahomes knew this. Mahomes took the snap and dropped back, surveying the field, and hit the top of his drop.

Mahomes looks to the right, pulling defenders with receivers, but once Warner chases Rice across the middle of the field and Kelce pulls more eyes away from the middle, Mahomes tucks the ball and runs for the first plus a some.

Warner is out of position and takes a bad angle, which turns the gain into a 22-yard dash to the red zone. Mahomes chose not to slide either, taking a hit but picking up the yard that his team needed to put themselves in a position to win.

Closing it out

With the ball in the red zone, the Chiefs would not waste time trying to punch in the game-winning touchdown.

Head coach Andy Reid would call a tight end screen to Travis Kelce, giving him a chance to win the game, but the play was stopped a little short.

KC set up the TE screen to Kelce. Mahomes did a great job of looking away Bosa, and Trey Smith + Nick Allegretti both do a great job of sticking on the DT's and turning it into a run block on the fly. For a second it looked like the Chiefs OL might have tried to push Kelce in. pic.twitter.com/67ock9e8RP — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 13, 2024

Mahomes looks right after taking the snap and looks like he is going to drift and throw right. This holds Bosa in place, but simultaneously, Kelce breaks inside, and it sets up a tight end screen. Good blocks from Trey Smith and Nick Allegretti keep the play alive, but Kelce is corralled after just seven yards.

This would set up the play that would go down in history books.

Reid saved his best look for last, and it involve two concepts that the Chiefs have used to score in the red zone in the past.

The "ketchup & mustard" Andy is talking about is that this is this is run off of a power-blocking look. It looks like they had an option to set up the power shovel. Bosa flows to McKinnon, but Mahomes rolls out and finds Hardman wide open. pic.twitter.com/iHkLQo7rD5 — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 12, 2024

The winning play involved Hardman running the return motion look referred to as "Corndog" — the play the Chiefs used twice in last year's Super Bowl to score two touchdowns.

Hardman short motions pre-snap and then returns to the outside once the ball is in play.

They combined this look by showing a "power-shovel" look on the inside. This play has become a red-zone staple for the Chiefs and a play that they have run with Jerrick McKinnon, who was in the game at running back at the time.

The shovel look, with Allegretti pulling — along with Taylor and Smith in a double-team block — freeze the linebackers in place. Bosa charges toward McKinnon, but Mahomes quickly runs around him. Cornerback Charvarius Ward latches onto Kelce, and Warner and the slot defender chase Mahomes, who fires a dart.

This leaves Hardman wide-open for the Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

The bottom line

Mahomes and the Chiefs officially launched their dynasty with this victory, and it is fitting that it took a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime to pull it off.

After the trials and tribulations of the regular season, this championship put a cap on a fantastic season and solidified the Chiefs' place in history.