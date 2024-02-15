Trey Smith joins GMA to discuss parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning to share his story about what happened after gunshots broke out following the Super Bowl Champions Parade on Wednesday.

As soon as there were signs of danger, security guards hurried the players and staff into Union Station. Players and fans alike were told to go into a closet, where they would be safe.

“Right before I went in there, there was a little kid in front of me, so I just grab him, just yank him, just tell him, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy,’” Smith told GMA. “I don’t know how many people there were in the closet — maybe 20-plus. But my teammates, my long snapper, James Winchester, was very instrumental in helping keep people calm. We end getting the green light to be able to get out of there. We end up walking to the buses.”

Smith’s story continued as the team found its transportation.

“This little boy with his father, he was a little hysterical,” said Smith. “He’s just panicked. He’s scared. He doesn't know what’s going on. I had the WWE belt on me the entire parade. I said, ‘What can I do to help him out?’ I just handed him the belt and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s going to hurt you. No one’s going to hurt you man. We got your back.’ We just start talking about wrestling... just little things like that to take his mind off of it.”

Wrapping up the interview, Smith shared his feelings on everything that transpired on Wednesday.