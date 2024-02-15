The latest on the Super Bowl Champions Parade shooting

As is well known by now, Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champions Parade was overshadowed by tragedy. Shortly following the stage portion of the parade, a shooting broke out west of Union Station.

As of Wednesday evening, one person — local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan — was confirmed dead. 22 other people were wounded, and that number includes 11 children.

The Chiefs and the NFL released statements, and Chiefs players, such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, took to their official X accounts to react and share thoughts on the incident. Other teams around the league, including the team’s AFC West rivals (Broncos, Chargers and Raiders) sent out messages of support.

Kansas City confirmed that all Chiefs players, coaches and staff members were uninjured during the incident. On Thursday morning press conference, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves shared what we know right now:

There was no connection to “terrorism” or “homegrown violent extremism.” The incident now appears to have been a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.

The 22 victims range between 8 and 47 years old.

At least half of the victims are under the age of 16.

Subjects have been detained, including two juveniles.

The police have recovered several firearms.

There was only one location tied to the shooting.

Kansas City police are still investigating the incident and continue to look for tips on what happened at the parade. Those with information are being asked to call 816-413-3477.

We need to hear from anyone in the vicinity of the parade shooting today that directly witnessed the shooting incident, has any video of the shooting incident or who was a victim of the shooting who has not yet reported being shot to please call this dedicated line 816-413-3477 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2024

The FBI Kansas City branch is inviting tips to this webpage. Both the FBI and KCPD are requesting any videos from the shooting and any video of the shooters attempting to flee the scene. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker shared that she would “use every tool at my disposal under Missouri law that allows me to address this tragedy.”

For those seeking support, Lucas also supplied two phone numbers: The Youth Violence Prevention Support Line (816-799-1720) and the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (988).