Police confirm KKFI-FM radio personality was fatally shot at Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally

Kansas City Chiefs fans are still reeling from the news that gunfire erupted at the edge of the team’s Super Bowl rally at Union Station as it was concluding on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest reports indicate that 22 people — including nine children — were shot. One individual died from their wounds.

Police have now confirmed that Lisa Lopez-Galvan is the person who died. A resident of the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, Kansas, Lopez-Galvan was married and the mother of two children. According to posts made to her Facebook account, her adult son and two other young family members were also wounded in the incident — and remain hospitalized.

For many years, Lopez-Galvan served as a DJ for private events — and for the last two years, co-hosted the “Taste of Tejano” program on Kansas City community radio station KKFI, which airs Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111,” said a KKFI Facebook post. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

“I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade,” Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca said in an X post. “I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in Kansas City.”