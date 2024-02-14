Chiefs release statement on Super Bowl Parade shooting

Shortly after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Champions Parade, a shooting broke out west of Union Station. We are continuously updating this post as we get new information.

On Wednesday evening, the Chiefs’ organization released a statement on the day’s events:

We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.

It is unfortunate the Chiefs had to share such a statement on what was expected to be a day of celebration.