KCPD reports shooting near Union Station following Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

By Pete Sweeney Updated
/ new
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Champions Parade, gunshots were fired around Union Station, as confirmed by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said that the shots came from west of Union Station near the garage — and that multiple parade-goers were struck. Parade-goers could be seen running away from Union Station on the official parade broadcast, KSHB41.

Police added that officers are working at Union Station to clear the building itself. Sources have told KSHB41 that one person has died, and nine have been injured.

Police have requested that witnesses of the shooting go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main. The Child Unification station is inside the main entrance of Union Station. Police said that several children are in need reunification with their parents.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

Posts from Chiefs players, staff and personnel

