Chiefs announce contract extension for Steve Spagnuolo

The Kansas City Chiefs have come to terms on a contract extension for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the team announced ahead of their Super Bowl Champions Parade.

We have signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/3lRY3jszlL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Aaron Ladd of KSHB41 (and Arrowhead Pride) found Spagnuolo at the parade to get his initial comments on remaining with the team.

“I’m blessed to be with really good people,” said Spagnuolo. “Andy [Reid] and Clark Hunt. I wanted to stay, and I’m glad I’m here for a little bit longer.”

After a year off in 2018, the 64-year-old Spagnuolo replaced Bob Sutton as Chiefs’ defensive coordinator for 2019, shifting the team’s defensive scheme from 3-4 to 4-3. Spagnuolo’s impact was instant, as the club won a championship in that initial year.

In terms of points allowed per game, the Chiefs’ defense has finished seventh (2019), 10th (2020), eighth (2021), 16th (2022), and second (2023) under Spagnuolo. It is easy to argue that Kansas City does not win Super Bowl LVIII without Spagnuolo’s efforts.

The Chiefs beat the #2,#3, #4,#6 scoring offenses in the NFL — Jay Binkley (@3guysinagarage) February 12, 2024

“In Spags They Trust,” — and the Chiefs proved it Wednesday morning by completing the extension.