A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII champions parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their back-to-back Super Bowl wins on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station. We’ll have more on the victory speeches as they happen.

Until then, we’re rounding up what is happening leading up to the rally:

11:39 a.m. — Your quarterback doesn’t forget Valentine’s Day

11:22 a.m. — She’s here... the trophy, that is.

11:16 a.m. — Steve Spagnuolo, no care in the world

Spags lookin like a dude who just won the Super Bowl and signed a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/oVj4xMujcc — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) February 14, 2024

11:11 a.m. — Stay safe, kids.

This is happening. He snagged a beer and slammed it. pic.twitter.com/Q81RQjevN7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

11:07 a.m. — It seems as though Isiah Pacheco has options.

10:58 a.m. — Hopefully, you got to the scene early.

20th and Grand is PACKED! Parade coverage continues over on @610SportsKC! pic.twitter.com/xgQ7dNtOOq — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) February 14, 2024

10:50 a.m. — Our own Aaron Ladd is on scene.

Villain era. Enjoy it KC pic.twitter.com/qae7snJGcA — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) February 14, 2024

10:49 a.m. — The buses have been loaded up.

LET’S DO THIS THING!!! pic.twitter.com/DgqRnDBsph — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

9:41 a.m. — The weather has allowed for a packed house

9:36 a.m. — What a nice tattoo!

9:34 a.m. — The key to Andy Reid’s heart

Somebody wants an Andy Reid autograph. pic.twitter.com/r0kergw9I4 — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 14, 2024

9:27 a.m. — KSHB41 is on the scene at the parade

Everybody loves a parade. pic.twitter.com/25dwwDjAAj — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 14, 2024

7:53 a.m. — longtime equipment manager has special plans for V-Day