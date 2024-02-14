A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII champions parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their back-to-back Super Bowl wins on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station. We’ll have more on the victory speeches as they happen.
Until then, we’re rounding up what is happening leading up to the rally:
11:39 a.m. — Your quarterback doesn’t forget Valentine’s Day
Patrick Mahomes, QB, husband.— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 14, 2024
(via @BrittanyLynne) pic.twitter.com/8yu7mJMNG6
11:22 a.m. — She’s here... the trophy, that is.
The Lombardi trophy has arrived! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/gOMbePNBLo— Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) February 14, 2024
11:16 a.m. — Steve Spagnuolo, no care in the world
Spags lookin like a dude who just won the Super Bowl and signed a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/oVj4xMujcc— Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) February 14, 2024
11:11 a.m. — Stay safe, kids.
This is happening. He snagged a beer and slammed it. pic.twitter.com/Q81RQjevN7— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024
11:07 a.m. — It seems as though Isiah Pacheco has options.
February 14, 2024
10:58 a.m. — Hopefully, you got to the scene early.
20th and Grand is PACKED! Parade coverage continues over on @610SportsKC! pic.twitter.com/xgQ7dNtOOq— Alex Gold (@AlexGold) February 14, 2024
10:50 a.m. — Our own Aaron Ladd is on scene.
Villain era. Enjoy it KC pic.twitter.com/qae7snJGcA— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) February 14, 2024
10:49 a.m. — The buses have been loaded up.
LET’S DO THIS THING!!! pic.twitter.com/DgqRnDBsph— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
9:41 a.m. — The weather has allowed for a packed house
Already packed pic.twitter.com/ZywOmsUEOW— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 14, 2024
9:36 a.m. — What a nice tattoo!
You guys #ChiefKingdom pic.twitter.com/8RXVx14uBQ— Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 14, 2024
9:34 a.m. — The key to Andy Reid’s heart
Somebody wants an Andy Reid autograph. pic.twitter.com/r0kergw9I4— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 14, 2024
9:27 a.m. — KSHB41 is on the scene at the parade
Everybody loves a parade. pic.twitter.com/25dwwDjAAj— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 14, 2024
7:53 a.m. — longtime equipment manager has special plans for V-Day
Humble flex!— Allen Wright (@AllenWright4) February 14, 2024
I’m taking Lisa on a bus ride for Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/JqzVk4n95L
