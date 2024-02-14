 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A complete Twitter timeline of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII champions parade

All the moments from the parade everybody will be talking about on Thursday.

By Pete Sweeney
new
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Kansas City Chiefs Celebration Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their back-to-back Super Bowl wins on Wednesday with a parade downtown, concluding at Union Station. We’ll have more on the victory speeches as they happen.

Until then, we’re rounding up what is happening leading up to the rally:

11:39 a.m. — Your quarterback doesn’t forget Valentine’s Day

11:22 a.m. — She’s here... the trophy, that is.

11:16 a.m. — Steve Spagnuolo, no care in the world

11:11 a.m. — Stay safe, kids.

11:07 a.m. — It seems as though Isiah Pacheco has options.

10:58 a.m. — Hopefully, you got to the scene early.

10:50 a.m. — Our own Aaron Ladd is on scene.

10:49 a.m. — The buses have been loaded up.

9:41 a.m. — The weather has allowed for a packed house

9:36 a.m. — What a nice tattoo!

9:34 a.m. — The key to Andy Reid’s heart

9:27 a.m. — KSHB41 is on the scene at the parade

7:53 a.m. — longtime equipment manager has special plans for V-Day

