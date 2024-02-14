Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs will need to add more talent to prolong dynasty

The latest

Beyond Mahomes, Kelce is the defining player of this first portion of the Chiefs dynasty. Honorable mentions go to Jones and Hill, who has now been gone for two seasons. Though Kansas City would surely like to have Jones back rather than let him leave in free agency, the Chiefs must soon start preparing for life without Jones or Kelce or both. In Rice and second-year running back Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs seem to have found a couple of the core players of the next wave, but they need more. From that interview podium in Las Vegas, Reid described the accomplishment of this Super Bowl in terms of the growth it took to get there.

NFL power rankings: Super Bowl 58, quarterbacks shape offseason order | USA Today

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4): Any questions about whether they’re the NFL’s newest dynasty have been definitively answered. And if they become the first to three-peat? That could be an unprecedented hype machine. But next up, K.C. must determine if and how to keep DT Chris Jones and CB L’Jarius Sneed while likely considering how to get three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

Nevada sees record $185.6 million wagered on Super Bowl LVIII | The Athletic

And while the broadcast could point to Taylor Swift as a major factor in the ratings record, NGCB senior economic analyst Michael Lawton told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the lofty betting number had several things working to its advantage, including the San Francisco 49ers being from the “No. 2 feeder market for Las Vegas,” the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs were the defending champions and the game itself being played in Las Vegas, which drew people to the city to be part of the experience. Keep in mind, that these figures are only for bets placed in Nevada. With sports betting legal in 38 states and D.C., we should see numbers coming out over the next few days and weeks showcasing records across the country for the Super Bowl and the month of February. New Jersey and New York seem to set a record every month for their sports betting handle. While these two are eons ahead of the rest of the country in terms of yearly intake, the rest of the top 10 states are still overseeing multiple billions of dollars in wagering.

Ten bold NFL predictions: Bill Belichick’s destination, Bears’ QB decision, more | FOX Sports

9. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs three-peat? It’s hard to believe Vegas installed the San Francisco 49ers, and not Kansas City, as the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year. Yes, we understand that no team has ever won the Super Bowl three years in a row, but haven’t we learned from doubting Mahomes after this postseason? If anyone can make it happen, it’s Mahomes. However, I tend to agree with Vegas on this one — a lot must go right again for the Chiefs to raise the Lombardi at the end of a third straight season. I’ll go with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl next year.

Projecting what’s next for top-10 Chiefs, 49ers free agents after 2024 Super Bowl: Where will Chris Jones go? | CBS Sports

L’Jarius Sneed Perhaps no Chief earned themselves a bigger raise this year than Sneed, whose physical perimeter work (career-high 14 pass deflections) had teammate Justin Reid deeming him K.C.’s most underrated, All-Pro-caliber defender. The Chiefs would surely love to have him back, but with Trent McDuffie also emerging at corner, they may prefer to let Sneed test the market, just as they did with Charvarius Ward before him. Plenty of other clubs will extend lucrative interest. Projection: Signs three-year, $48 million deal with Las Vegas Raiders

2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings: Top 100 Players Available This Offseason | The 33rd Team

1. CHRIS JONES, IDL, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Age: 29 | FA Position Rank: No. 1 iDL Key 2023 Stats: 10.5 sacks, 13 TFL, 29 QB hits Analysis: Chris Jones will turn 30 in July, but he’s still one of the most dominant interior defenders. He sat out all of training camp and the first game of the season in hopes of a new contract and still finished 12th among all defenders in pressures with 10.5 sacks. Jones also spent nearly 50 percent of his defensive snaps on the edge, which adds to his value and versatility. He was second in pass rush win rate — while being double-teamed more than any other defensive tackle in 2023.

Eagles’ Haason Reddick - Didn’t ask for trade, ready for what’s next | ESPN

Haason Reddick said Tuesday that he never requested to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, days after a source confirmed to ESPN that the team granted the edge rusher permission to seek a trade. “Never asked for a trade,” Reddick posted on X, reacting to comments he made to Bleacher Report expressing the same sentiment. “However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!” Reddick, 29, is scheduled to enter the final season of a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with his hometown team that he signed during the 2022 offseason.

Niners’ Kyle Shanahan didn’t feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl | NFL.com

He likewise feels no regret in choosing not to go over the intricacies of the new OT rules with players in meetings leading up to the big game, instead having position coaches cover those details. “We told everyone as they were waiting for the coin toss. … We asked the position coaches to do that, but I didn’t cover it during a meeting Super Bowl week,” Shanahan said during his end-of-year news conference on Tuesday. “I don’t think that changes anything. We did it with our analytics department. We decided that going into the playoffs … I think you guys know how I’ve explained how I make decisions with that stuff in the past. I take all the information I can get, especially ones I haven’t been in. Our analytics felt that was the best way to go. “But as you guys know I don’t always just go with that. I take into account what they say, what they think is right and then I go off my gut in the heat of battle. I knew what they felt going into it. When I think about that during the moments I have to make the decision. I think the type of game it was did match what they felt was the best way to do. It did seem more like a field goal game. And our defense had been out there a real long time right before that. So I didn’t feel at all to override that at the time.”

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs confident after 49ers’ overtime field goal

“Never a doubt in my mind,” Kelce asserted during his post-game media availability. “We knew when they had to kick a field goal, that it was on us. We got the best quarterback in the league. We got the best offensive mind in the league. And we got the most determination out of any team in the NFL, and you saw all of that today, man.” The 49ers’ strategy of choosing to start overtime with possession was questioned by many. It’s a new overtime rule, and the result of the game was evidence to why San Francisco was criticized for putting Mahomes in position to have the ball last. “I thought that was the right thing to do was defer,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman shared in his press conference Sunday evening. “But when they took the ball, we knew what we has to do as an offense... They kicked the field goal, we look at each other and thought let’s go score. It’s time to go score, and let’s go win this game.” Down 22-19, Mahomes orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that involved three conversions of a third or fourth down. He accounted for 69 of the 75 total yards on the drive. No mistakes, no miscues, and the game was over when he put a touchdown pass squarely in Hardman’s chest. “That is what was our mindset the whole way,” Hardman described of the Chiefs’ will to finish strong. “And we walked it off.”

