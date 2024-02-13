Report: Nick Allegretti tore UCL in elbow during Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Nick Allegretti tore the UCL in his elbow during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap! @Gretti_53 https://t.co/er2LfUDiVS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes quote-posted the news calling Allegretti a “beast.”

“We told him we needed him out there, and he didn’t miss a snap!” wrote Mahomes on his official X account.

Allegretti re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his rookie contract. He only had a handful of snaps throughout the season before starting in Week 18.

When starter Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, Allegretti came in relief for 13 snaps. He would start the rest of the way, including the entire Super Bowl while playing with an injury.

Allegretti had the best pass-blocking grade of any Chiefs offensive lineman in the AFC Championship before performing admirably in the Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The UCL injury recovery time can vary between weeks and months. If it requires surgery to repair, it could range between nine and 12 months.

The Chiefs selected Allegretti with a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. If the Super Bowl were his final game as a Chief, he would end his tenure with 13 regular-season and five playoff starts — a part of all three of Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl titles.