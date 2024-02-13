Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media through a Zoom conference call on Tuesday, two days after the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid didn’t have much to say in regard to injuries or player statuses, considering it’s the end of the road.

Instead, the head coach took questions, which we have rounded up into four takeaways:

Reid had one more quote for the 2023 season on what makes Patrick Mahomes tick.

Mahomes won a third Super Bowl MVP after orchestrating the fourth-quarter game-tying drive and the overtime game-winning drive.

“He has a love for the game, and so when you have that type of love, especially as young as he is, I don’t think that’s going anywhere,” said Reid. “He doesn’t let all the outside events affect his play. He’s one of those guys that is known worldwide, really. That really doesn’t phase him.”

Well, that’s a good thing for the Chiefs, as he should get even more attention now that he has won back-to-back titles.

Reid explained why he was so excited with Chris Jones’ effort he piled on him after the win.

This video of Reid and Jones’ post-game celebration has made the rounds on social media:

“Yeah. I was so happy for him,” said Reid. “I’ve kind of been riding him a little bit. We needed him in there, and he was spent. He was tired, but he sucked it up, and he got out there. And he pushed himself probably further than he thought he could push himself. He took himself to that state, that wrestling state where you’ve got to really reach down in there and get through that evil thing that’s kicking your butt internally. So he did that, and I was so proud of him for that.”

As is well known, Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Reid is leaving what comes next up to general manager Brett Veach.

“Veach has said it before, we’d love to have him back,” said Reid. “They’ve just got to work all that out. I think the effort will be there, probably on both parts, to get something done.”

Reid expressed appreciation for two West Coasts up against each other with the Super Bowl title on the line.

A historian of the game, Reid loved this question from KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs.

“You could even take it further with Paul Brown, who taught Bill Walsh. To say that it’s time-tested is probably an understatement. They are different variations. We’ve stretched ours in a certain direction, and Kyle’s done the same thing. It’s time-tested and really a good deal.”

Reid wanted to make sure to compliment 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the season and game.

“Kyle did a heck of a job this year, and I don’t want to let that slide on this. He really is a heck of a football coach, and that game could have gone either way. That was one of those kind of game. I’m fortunate to say we came out on the positive side, but it could have easily gone that other way.”

Reid revealed what’s ahead in the next couple of weeks.

As Reid is well aware, the 2024 season comes quickly when you make it to mid-February.

“The coaches will take a little bit — right around a week off, but then we’ve got the combine coming up, so we got to get ourselves ready for that, and then it just goes from there. We’re in the swing of things after that, once you get to the combine.