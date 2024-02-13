In Super Bowl overtime, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was as cool as they come

The San Francisco 49ers had just kicked a field goal to take a 22-19 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of overtime during Sunday evening’s Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The Chiefs needed a touchdown to win — but in five previous trips to the red zone, had reached the end zone only once.

But as he took the field with his third NFL title on the line, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had complete confidence in himself and his teammates.

“He said, ‘Let’s go win this thing,’” tight end Travis Kelce recalled. “That’s the last I remember.”

“[Mahomes] was like, ‘Come on, we’re going to go score,’” remembered first-year wideout Rashee Rice of the pre-drive huddle, “and that was it. I mean, we kind of all felt when he said that [after they kicked] a field goal — and us to be able to have the ball in our hands — we just kind of knew we were in control.”

Mahomes’ prediction came to pass after 12 plays and 75 hard-fought yards. The passer found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard score to deliver Kansas City a 25-22 victory — and their third championship in five seasons.

Earlier, Rice had moved the chains with a clutch 13-yard reception that advanced the drive into 49ers territory on a third-and-6.

“That’s probably the greatest feeling you can have in football,” he said of the moment, “because obviously, no one plays to lose. And me? My job is to catch every pass Pat throws me. So if I feel confident — or if he feels confident in me — then we’ll feel confident in each other and be able to execute any play that we need to do.”

Kelce — who led the night with 93 receiving yards — has seen plenty of “Mahomes Magic” in the six seasons they’ve been paired together. He’s almost normalized the experience.

“I guess at this point, I take it for granted,” he admitted, “But I know we’re in every single game I’ve ever played in with him. No matter what the score is, no matter how much time is left, that guy’s got magic in his right arm. He found ways to propel us — even with his legs, as you saw today.”

Head coach Andy Reid believes Mahomes pulls off these amazing feats simply by being himself.

“I think you guys can appreciate him,” he told reporters after the game. “You get to see him and what he is. There’s no façade there. He comes to work every day humble [and] wanting to be great. He challenges the guys around him to be great every play — and never flinches.

“You drop the ball [and he says], ‘We’ll get the next one.’ Or, ‘Listen, I need you in this spot right here.’ It’s not like chewing them out or any of that bit — and likewise with the penalties. ‘Let’s keep our hands tighter. Let’s not grab.’

“That’s the way he operates. [He’s] a pleasure to coach — an absolute pleasure to coach.”