Chiefs were confident in Super Bowl win after 49ers’ overtime field goal

The most-watched Super Bowl of all time lived up to that attention down the stretch. After the Kansas City Chiefs tied the game 19-19 to force overtime, the San Francisco 49ers took possession in the fifth period, marching down the field with little resistance.

It came down to a third down from the Chiefs’ 9-yard line, with San Francisco only needing four yards to keep their touchdown hopes alive. Then, defensive tackle Chris Jones happened: he flew off the line, quickly getting to quarterback Brock Purdy’s lap before he could find a way out of it.

That’s exactly what the Chiefs’ defense needed and planned for as it took the 49ers’ punches throughout the drive. Chris Jones remembered the conversation with his teammates as the drive moved along.

“I think we talked about it when we went to TV break, and they was on the 25,” Jones shared with reporters in his post-game press conference. “That whatever we do, we can’t let them score. If we can keep them to three, this game is won, and we was able to do that.”

Despite allowing the opponent in a Super Bowl to take the lead, the Chiefs’ defense knew it just needed to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a shot. He had just driven the length of the field to tie the game late in the fourth quarter — not to mention the countless clutch moments throughout his career.

That confidence was felt by everyone on the team, especially the players who take the huddle with Mahomes. Tight end Travis Kelce has been a part of much less likely wins, so this was nothing to him.

“Never a doubt in my mind,” Kelce asserted during his post-game media availability. “We knew when they had to kick a field goal, that it was on us. We got the best quarterback in the league. We got the best offensive mind in the league. And we got the most determination out of any team in the NFL, and you saw all of that today, man.”

The 49ers’ strategy of choosing to start overtime with possession was questioned by many. It’s a new overtime rule, and the result of the game was evidence to why San Francisco was criticized for putting Mahomes in position to have the ball last.

“I thought that was the right thing to do was defer,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman shared in his press conference Sunday evening. “But when they took the ball, we knew what we has to do as an offense... They kicked the field goal, we look at each other and thought let’s go score. It’s time to go score, and let’s go win this game.”

Down 22-19, Mahomes orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that involved three conversions of a third or fourth down. He accounted for 69 of the 75 total yards on the drive. No mistakes, no miscues, and the game was over when he put a touchdown pass squarely in Hardman’s chest.

“That is what was our mindset the whole way,” Hardman described of the Chiefs’ will to finish strong. “And we walked it off.”